Forget Galaxy Note 20 — Xiaomi Mi 10T could be the ultimate flagship

The Xiaomi Mi 10T looks to have appeared in the flesh for the first time.

XDA Developers posted the first images of this refreshed Xiaomi flagship. These were originally found on consumer trading site OfferUp, but the listing for the phone has now been removed.

From the pictures we can see the phone has a punch-hole selfie camera in its display, like the Mi 10 Pro has. We can also see the plain back design, which is offset by the camera array. This setup puts the main 108MP camera at the top of the block, with the three other sensors plus the flash module making a square below it.

(Image credit: XDA Developers)

The listing didn't identify the Mi10T by name, instead referring to a codename “apollo” and to model number M2007J3SG. This number, which matches with the model number found on the phone's IMEI database entry, has previously been seen within the MIUI 12 beta, which makes this leak look credible.

(Image credit: XDA Developers)

The MIUI beta has revealed what the main camera for the apollo and apollo pro models will be - 64MP and 108MP respectively. Other rumors have pointed to the Mi 10T using a 5,000mAh battery and a 144Hz display, with either the Snapdragon 865 or Snapdragon 865 Plus as its chipset. One or more of the models may also have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner too, according to leaker Abishek Yadav.

(Image credit: XDA Developers)

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro is a really good Android flagship phone, but it's not currently not available for purchase in the U.S. or U.K. If it was, it would be a strong rival for the Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Note 20 series or OnePlus 8 Pro, thanks to its great display and battery life, and its quad-camera array, featuring a 108MP main sensor and two telephoto sensors for long-distance and portrait mode shots.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra was recently revealed as the new range-topper for the Mi 10 series, but this won't be available outside of China. Therefore the Mi 10T will be the next best thing for buyers in the U.K. or the U.S. who feel like importing one. Unless Xiaomi decides to change its mind and sell the phone in these markets, that is.