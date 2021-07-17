Every MCU end-credits scene ranked — from Phase 1 to Phase 4 movies

There have been a ton of great MCU end-credits scenes — and the Black Widow post-credits scene was so amazingly good. In fact, it was so good that we decided that it was time to look over all of the post-credits scenes for Marvel movies (not shows), and see how they rank up.

Throughout the history of the MCU, Marvel's used its end-credits scenes to help create connective tissue between the films. Often, they work to great success, helping hype an upcoming project. Sometimes, though, they're not as great.

Our decisions for what Marvel movie end-credits scenes rank above each other depend on a few factors. First, of course, is the surprise factor, such as the reveal of a new character who will be coming to future movies. Then, there's the scenes that just make us grin and smile.

These scenes are listed from best to worst:

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

Maybe this is because of recency bias, but this was the moment that blew our minds. Peter Parker and MJ, after a date, then see The Daily Bugle's J. Jonah Jameson on a giant video billboard. It shows footage of the late Quentin Beck, who accuses Spider-Man of murdering him. Beck also reveals Spider-Man's secret identity as Peter Parker.

Later, we learn that the Nick Fury and Maria Hill in this movie were not actually who they are. An unmasking reveals them to be Talos and Soren in disguise. Talos calls Fury up, and we learn he's in outer space on a Skrull ship.

Iron Man (2008)

Honestly, this could be our top-ranked end-credits scene, because this is where it all began. As you may remember, the first Iron Man movie ends in dramatic form, and after Tony Stark tells the world that he is Iron Man, he meets Nick Fury. And Fury tells him that Iron Man isn't the only superhero in the world. It's time to talk about ... the Avengers Initiative.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Honestly, we can skip the first scene, Adrian Toomes (Michael Keaton) hiding Peter Parker's secret identity from Mac Gargan is nice, but it's not huge. Though, we'll admit that Gargan saying he's got "friends" looking to kill Spider-Man did make us wonder when that Sinister Six movie is coming.

No, Homecoming wins high ranks for the meta-post credits scene. Here, Captain America delivers a new public service announcement … for us. We've got to learn patience, as we all waited around for something big, when there's nothing to see here. Bravo, Marvel. – Henry T. Casey

The Avengers (2012)

Okay, it was cute to see The Avengers dine at the Shawarma Palace, the restaurant that Tony mentioned earlier. They eat in silence among the wreckage. Good job.

That said? The big "oooh" here comes from the scene where Thanos is told that Loki's failed to take Manhattan. He smiles as The Other says that challenging The Avengers is "to court Death." In the long term, we never get to see Thanos' infatuation with Death, but this is one of those grand "oooh it's all happening" MCU post-credits scenes.

Iron Man 2 (2010)

Simple, effective, and cool. Phil Coulson's found Thor's hammer in the New Mexico desert, and calls it in (to Nick Fury), saying "Sir, we found it." Just really cool stuff.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

Right behind the above hype scene for The Avengers, the post-credits scene where Nick Fury tells Steve Rogers that he's needed to save the world again is pretty damn neat. If only for that shot of Rogers giving that punching bag every ounce of his energy.

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Maria Hill and Nick Fury get snapped away, but not before Fury can alert someone via a pager, while cars and planes crash around him, as Atlanta residents turn to dust. True fans recognized Captain Marvel's emblem, and wooting ensued.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

Winter Soldier's end-credits scenes did heavy lifting. First, the MCU introduced Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch, Wolfgang von Strucker and List walk through the facility where the Scepter is being analyzed.

And then we see The Winter Soldier, still out there, and looking into his past. It's no surprise he's still alive, but for him to eye the memorial for Bucky Barnes, at the Captain America exhibit at the Smithsonian Institution? Some solid gravitas there.

Thor (2011)

Erik Selvig, who we've just met, was called in by Nick Fury and S.H.I.E.L.D to analyze the Tesseract. The only problem is that — remember Loki, who just dropped off the face of the edge of Asgard? — well, Loki is still alive, and he's got Selvig under mind control.

Black Widow (2021)

Probably our favorite late-era end-credits scene. Yelena (in an outfit that's seemingly inspired by Cher Horowitz's yellow ensemble in Clueless) is visiting Natasha's grave, and mourning. Then, one big blow of the nose later, we learn that Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine (don't call her Val), last seen in Falcon and Winter Soldier has hired Yelena Romanoff as a hero for hire. We're guessing that she's one of the Thunderbolts, alongside USAgent. Val then tells Yelena that Clint Barton is responsible for Natasha's death, and asks if she wants to take him out. She accepts the mission.

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Guardians keeps up the positive, as Groot's seen dancing to "I Want You Back." Drax, sharpening his knives, turns Groot's way, which forces the wooden being to freeze in his tracks to try and be invisible.

Meanwhile, Taneleer Tivan sits in the ruins of his museum of arcane stuff, and is greeted by Cosmo, who licks his face. Howard the Duck of all people tells him that's "gross."

Iron Man 3 (2013)

Tony Stark realizes that he's been speaking to a sleeping Bruce Banner, who didn't actually hear about the fights with Aldrich Killian and his struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder. So of course Tony begins telling another story.

Captain Marvel (2019)

Captain Marvel arrives at the Avengers compound, where Steve Rogers, Natasha Romanoff and James Rhodes are talking to Bruce Banner about the Transmitter Pager. Marvel demands to know where Fury is. Meanwhile, Goose the cat burps up the Tesseract.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

There's a lot here. The coolest part comes last, where Stan Lee appears, talking to The Watchers, refers to his past cameo as a FedEx guy, and yells that he's got more stories to tell. The scene implies that he has always been one of The Watchers in all of his cameo roles. Before we see that, Kraglin Obfonteri accidentally stabs Drax in the shoulder when trying to use the Yaka arrow. Stakar Ogord unites Aleta Ogord and his comrades Martinex, Charlie-27, Krugarr and Mainframe. Ayesha declares that she is making a creation capable of destroying the Guardians of the Galaxy — "Adam."

Peter Quill deals with an annoying adolescent-sized Groot, who is shedding vines and playing video games. He also mocks playing a video game and shows his disgust over the vines Groot has shed all over the room. Groot responds in a mocking tone, further annoying Quill.

Ant-Man (2015)

Hank Pym shows Hope van Dyne a prototype of the Wasp Suit. She notes that "It's about damn time." Captain America and Falcon discuss what to do about the Winter Soldier. Since they can't go to Tony for help, Falcon recommends "a guy" who can help them.

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Steve Rogers watches as Bucky Barnes re-enters cryostasis. He thanks T'Challa, who gave them asylum in Wakanda as they all look for a cure for Bucky's mental programming. Meanwhile, Peter Parker lies in his bedroom while talking to Aunt May, who wants to know about how he got that black eye. Once he's alone Peter watches as his web-shooters emit a familiar logo.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Thanos, weary of watching others fail, dons the Infinity Gauntlet and declares his intent to get the Infinity Stones himself. Pretty neat, but still kind of inevitable — like Thanos himself.

Doctor Strange (2016)

Doctor Strange hands Thor a liter of beer that keeps refilling after it's consumed. He then asks Thor why he's brought Loki to Earth — and he's told that they are searching for Odin. Strange agrees to help provided that the Asgardians return once they find him.

Later, Karl Mordo takes away Jonathan Pangborn's magic, saying he can "see at long last what's wrong with the world, there are too many sorcerers."

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

We love a good bit of snark, don't we? Well, the highlight of the Ragnarok end-credits scene comes when The Grandmaster looks to please Sakaar's residents, claiming the revolution was a draw. Riiiight. Also, in a precursor to Infinity War: a large spaceship appears in front of Loki and Thor's quarters, after Loki asks Thor if going to Earth is a good idea.

Black Panther (2018)

T'Challa, at the Vienna International Centre with Nakia, Okoye and Ayo, is talking to Everett Ross and the United Nations. There, he announces that Wakanda will open its borders and help the wider world with its tech. Meanwhile, Shuri visits Bucky Barnes "the White Wolf," as the locals call him, who is waking up from the cryostasis, and his mental programming is finally vanquished.

The Incredible Hulk (2008)

Remember when they gave Hulk solo movies? This is kind of repetitive for the Iron Man 1 end-credits scene, but here we see Tony Stark tell Thaddeus Ross that a team is being put together. More hype-building for The Avengers.

Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)

This isn't bad. It's just … tying up a loose end. Here, we see that Scott Lang didn't appear in Infinity War because he was trapped inside the Quantum Realm due to Thanos' snap. Oh, and then we see The Giant Ant, drumming on Scott Lang's electronic drum set. What ever happened to that ant?

Thor: The Dark World (2013)

Sif and Volstagg give the Aether to Taneleer Tivan — who is secretly hunting for Infinity Stones. Later, Jane Foster takes a break from hanging out with mortals when she witnesses a portal open on her balcony. She runs out to hug Thor.