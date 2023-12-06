Everton vs Newcastle live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Toffees will hope the Magpies come unstuck in the Everton vs Newcastle live stream — and you can watch it live from anywhere with a VPN.

Everton vs Newcastle live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Everton vs Newcastle live stream takes place on Thursday, December 7.

► Time: 7:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT / 6:30 a.m. AEDT (Dec 8).

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• U.K. — Watch on Prime Video

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Everton fanbase is still reeling from the club’s controversial 10 points deduction handed out by the Premier League last month, but the players on the pitch aren’t letting it distract them. A single-goal win over Nottm Forest last weekend wasn’t flashy but it was a solid performance overall and lifted them to 18th place just two points from reclaiming their previous position of safety. The visit of Newcastle will be a tough test, but this Everton side looks full of grit and determination and could cause a stretched Newcastle squad serious problems.

Newcastle would ordinarily come bouncing into a fixture like this after such an impressive victory against Man Utd in the last gameweek, but the mood was soured by yet another injury. This time it was goalkeeper Nick Pope who was forced off, and the England international is now expected to miss up to five months of action. He’s the latest addition in a long line of injuries that have plagued Newcastle all season. The side now has more than a dozen first-team players on the sideline, and the remaining players are starting to show the strain of being forced to play multiple games a week without the luxury of rotating.

Everton may be facing Newcastle at the perfect time as it’s likely Eddie Howe will be unable to change his starting XI for this game, and several players are showing signs of burnout. To see if the home side can capitalize you’ll need to watch an Everton vs Newcastle live stream.

Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action by checking out how to watch Premier League live streams.

How to watch the Everton vs Newcastle live stream wherever you are

The Everton vs Newcastle live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and still want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service to watch the game.

How to watch the Everton vs Newcastle live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Everton vs Newcastle live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads.).

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Everton vs Newcastle live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 23/24 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like The Office, Suits, Law & Order and Real Housewives.

How to watch the Everton vs Newcastle live stream in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

This season, Amazon Prime Video is broadcasting 20 Premier League games in the U.K. and the Everton vs Newcastle live stream is one of them. The full match will be streamed live exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers and can be watched on any device that offers the Amazon Prime Video app.

Prime Video is available as part of the Amazon Prime membership, which costs £8.99 per month or £95 annually. You can also sign up for Prime Video on its own for £5.99 per month. New Prime subscribers get a free 30-day trial.

If you’re outside the U.K. but have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can still watch the Everton vs Newcastle live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Everton vs Newcastle live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Everton vs Newcastle live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Everton vs Newcastle live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Everton vs Newcastle live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch the Everton vs Newcastle live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Everton vs Newcastle live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $24.99 per week, $44.99 per month, or $449.99 per year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.