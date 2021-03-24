Disney Plus deal expires soon — how to avoid price hike

You can get a Disney Plus deal right now, by simply moving to the annual plan before Friday, March 26. Just like Disney Plus users abroad, Disney Plus subscribers in the United States will see their bills go up to $7.99 per month or $80 per year if they don't act now.

That means your monthly rate will go up $1 per month, and anyone who waits until Friday to get the annual bundle will pay $10 more than they could now. But if you lock in annual pricing now, you'll save $25.89 over subscribing to the service at its monthly rate for a year. That's more than 3 months of the service at the new rate.

Disney Plus gives you access to the entire Disney vault of classics like Frozen, The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast as well as newer hits like The Mandalorian, Hamilton and more. Get the most value with the bundle that throws in Hulu and ESPN Plus.

Those who subscribe to the Disney Plus bundle with Hulu and ESPN Plus will also see rates go up by $1, to $13.99. The bundle with ad-free Hulu will go up to $19.99 per month, from $18.99. We've had time to prepare for this day: Disney announced this change in December 2020.

So, anyone who thinks they'll subscribe to Disney Plus for at least nine out of the next twelve months should definitely hop on board.

And you've got some decent reasons to keep your account after WandaVision ends. Right now, we've got The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, Loki arrives in May and Black Widow will be on Disney Plus Premier Access in July.

On top of that, you've got every single Disney Marvel movie, the Pixar and Disney vaults, all the Simpsons (now properly cropped) and more. In our household, we keep going back to Disney Plus to watch old MCU movies and such, so I'm probably switching over to the annual plan myself.