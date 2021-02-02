Disney Plus bundle with ad-free Hulu and ESPN Plus is $19 a month

The main Disney Plus bundle has one issue: all the commercials in Hulu. Thankfully, Disney is rolling out a new streaming bundle that includes ad-free Hulu.

Now, you can sign up and get Disney Plus, ESPN Plus and Hulu (No Ads) for $18.99 per month. That represents a savings of $6 from subscribing to each of those services individually. The upgraded bundle comes just a month before Disney Plus institutes an announced price hike.

The company has offered a discount for those who buy Disney Plus and ESPN Plus and ad-supported Hulu since the launch of Disney Plus in November 2019. This moment marks the first time they're promoting it.

A few months ago, they quietly introduced an option with Hulu (No Ads) to select subscribers and are now making it more widely available.

Separately, Disney Plus costs $6.99 per month, ESPN Plus costs $5.99 per month, and Hulu (No Ads) costs $11.99 per month, adding up to $25 per month. The new bundle gives you all three services for $18.99 per month. Eligible subscribers can sign up via Hulu or Disney Plus.

Previously, if you subscribed to the bundle, you couldn't upgrade to ad-free Hulu and had to suffer through commercial breaks while watching Hulu shows and movies. Now, you have the option to skip (most of) those ads.

(We say "most of" because some programs still run commercials, for various licensing and financial deal reasons.)

And for anyone who wants to watch live TV, including broadcast channels and cable networks, they can sign up for a Hulu With Live TV, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus bundle for $71.99, which is a savings of $7.

All of these bundles will likely cost a little more starting in March, when Disney Plus raises its monthly price from $6.99 to $7.99.

It's a way for Disney to draw more users to its services. At Investors Day in December, the company reported Disney Plus had 86 million subscribers and Hulu had over 36 million. Meanwhile, Netflix announced last month that it had surpassed 200 million subscribers worldwide.