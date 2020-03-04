Derby vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch FA Cup match online now

Let's watch Wayne Rooney return to Old Trafford in the Derby vs Manchester United live stream. The focus on the Rooney might take some of the emphasis off of Derby not entering into this game in the best condition, 13th in the championship table, after a 3-1 win over Sheffield.

Meanwhile, you've got United in 5th in the table — which their fans are hoping secures a spot in the Champions League's following season. Manchester United has to defend its streak, as its won its last 8 FA Cup ties against Derby, as well as the positive momentum of beating League One Tranmere by a score of 6-0 in the 4th round.

Here's all your options for watch this fifth round FA Cup match-up, including how to use a VPN to watch a Derby vs Manchester United live stream from anywhere in the world.

Derby vs Manchester United live stream start time, channel The Derby vs Manchester United FA Cup match starts at 7:45 p.m. GMT tomorrow (March 5). That's 2:45 p.m. EST/11:45 a.m. PST here in the U.S.

ESPN Plus, ESPN's paid subscription service, has the rights to all FA Cup match coverage in the U.S. In the UK, Derby vs Man United airs on BT Sport 1.

How can I use a VPN to live stream the Derby vs Manchester United FA Cup match?

If you can't find Derby vs Manchester United where you are, don't fret. A virtual private network, or VPN, can disguise your location, making it seem like you're surfing the web from home, so that you can access your usual streaming services without having to worry about geolocks.

How can I get a Derby vs Manchester United live stream from anywhere in the world?

ESPN Plus is the only option for those in the U.S.. Thankfully, you don't need a cable subscription to access ESPN Plus, as it comes in at just $5 a month as a standalone service.

In addition to FA Cup coverage, you'll get other live soccer matches on ESPN Plus, including MLS, the English Championship and Italy's Serie A. ESPN Plus includes other live sports as well, in addition to original programming and gated content on the ESPN.com website.

You can access ESPN Plus' live stream of Chelsea vs. Liverpool through the ESPN website as well as the mobile app (Android, iOS). It's also available through streaming devices like Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and PlayStation 4.

In the UK, you can live stream the Derby vs Manchester United match on BTSport.com and the BT Sport app.