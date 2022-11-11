Dave Bautista lets Netflix know he's still game for Gears of War movie

Actor Dave Bautista has been vocal about his interest in the Gears of War franchise in the past, having previously admitted to derailing a meeting about a role in the Fast and Furious franchise to state that he'd much rather make a Gears movie (opens in new tab).

With Netflix having announced its intention to make both a Gears of War animated series and movie just a couple of days ago, the actor knows he may finally get his chance, and has taken to Twitter to declare that he's still very interested.

Tagging both Netflix and Gears of War's official Twitter accounts in his post, Bautista uploaded a video of the time he appeared in full COG Soldier attire to promote his inclusion in Gears 5 as a playable character.

Accompanying the video is a caption which simply states "I can't make this any easier," along with #marcusfenix and #GearsofWar hashtags for good measure.

I can’t make this any easier. @gearsofwar @netflix #marcusfenix #GearsofWar pic.twitter.com/SzDpiT2rNANovember 10, 2022 See more

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor has long been the fan favorite pick to play Marcus Fenix in a live-action adaptation of the popular video game series, and is even the top choice of series creator Cliff Bleszinski, who also calls for a Latino actor to play Fenix's brother-in-arms, Dom.

Oh and yes, Bautista as Marcus please - and a Latino actor for Dom, dammit.November 7, 2022 See more

So will Bautista get his shot at playing Marcus Fenix once and for all? It really does seem likely at this stage.

Given his established working relationship with Netflix, having starred in Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead and the upcoming Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Bautista's involvement feels like a no-brainer.

That said, we don't know when Netflix plans to make its Gears of War film, which leaves room for possible scheduling conflicts.

Hopefully, Netflix will do what's right and cast Bautista in the role immediately, because we can't think of anyone who would be a better fit. Oh, and let's get Terry Crews on board as Augustus "Cole Train" Cole while we're at it...