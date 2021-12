Burnley vs Watford live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Burnley vs Watford live stream is a six-pointer in every sense of the word — the home side finds themselves in the relegation zone, with the away side sitting just outside of it.

A Burnley win would see them leapfrog Watford, but if the Hertfordshire-based side can take all three points they'll put some daylight between themselves and the relegation trapdoor.

Burnley vs Watford live stream, date, time, channels The Burnley vs Watford live stream takes place today (Wednesday, December 15).

► Time 7:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

November was a tough month for Sean Dyche’s Burnley, as the side failed to win any of their five matches. OK, so they did manage four draws (including an unexpected stalemate at Stamford Bridge), but the defeat against fellow relegation strugglers Newcastle United came as a serious blow. A positive result in this fixture is of vital importance to the side’s prospects of staying in the league.

The good news for Dyche is that summer signing Maxwel Cornet could be fit enough to play tonight. After coming off injured against Newcastle, some Burnley fans feared the worst — but it looks like the 25-year old has bounced back quickly. This will be a huge boost to the team, as Cornet has been a real bright spark this season and is the side’s current top scorer with five goals.

After a remarkable 4-1 win over Manchester United around a month ago, Watford have gone on a poor run of four defeats in a row, losing to Leicester City, Chelsea, Manchester City and Brentford. New manager Claudio Ranieri desperately needs to get back to winning ways if he's to prevent his side from slipping into the drop zone.

Of course, the team is still suffering from the loss of Ismaila Sarr, who sustained a serious injury against the Red Devils and isn’t expected back until 2022. However, that won’t be an excuse for them failing to claim a result here. If Watford take all three points that will put them five clear of Burnley in 18th, which will surely be an invaluable gap going into the busy festive period.

How will this match change the relegation picture? Find out by watching the Burnley vs Watford live stream, which we'll show you how to do below. And make sure you don’t miss a game this season with our how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub.

How to watch the Burnley vs Watford live stream wherever you are

The Burnley vs Watford live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

ExpressVPN Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Burnley vs Watford live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Burnley vs Watford live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month), which also gets rid of ads.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Burnley vs Watford live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Peacock TV In addition to showing selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Burnley vs Watford live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Burnley vs Watford live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Burnley vs Watford live stream in the UK

BT Sport has the Burnley vs Watford live stream in the U.K., one of 52 games it will be showing this season.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels, giving you a total of 160 live streams.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Burnley vs Watford live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Burnley vs Watford live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Burnley vs Watford live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Burnley vs Watford live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Burnley vs Watford live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.