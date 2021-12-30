Browns vs Steelers live stream: How to watch Monday Night Football online

The Browns vs Steelers live stream has the playoffs coming early for these clubs as the loser of this game will be eliminated from postseason contention. Mayfield and Roethlisberger will look to keep their team’s narrow playoff hopes alive with this NFL live stream.

Browns vs Steelers channel, start time The Browns vs Steelers live stream is Monday (Jan. 3).

• Time — 8.15 p.m. ET / 5.15 p.m. PT / 1.15 a.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN and ESPN2 via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports NFL

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Browns (7-8) were riding a high a few weeks ago as a win over the Ravens gave them a share of first place in the AFC North’s tightly wrapped divisional race. Unfortunately for Baker Mayfield and the Browns, they went on to drop their next two games including a four-interception performance from Mayfield last week against the Packers. Browns could go from a potential division winner, to eliminated in just three short weeks.

One positive to take away for Cleveland has been the recent play of running back Nick Chubb. Despite their struggles, the pro-bowl running back has hit his stride again as he racked up 184 total yards against the Packers and ran for a touchdown. He also scored a touchdown two weeks ago while running for 91 yards against the Raiders. Chubb is third in the NFL in rushing for the season.

The Steelers (7-7-1) like the Browns, have struggled with consistency this season. They have failed to put two wins together for the last seven weeks of the season. Pittsburgh looked like they had put their struggles behind them when they started a four-game winning streak in week five, but a week 10 tie against the then 0-8 Lions seems to have derailed the Steelers’ season.

Ben Roethlisberger has looked every bit of 39-year-old this season posting his lowest passer rating (90.2) in a decade. He’s also on pace to throw just 21 touchdowns this season, which would be his lowest total in a full season, none-the-less a 17 game season, since he threw 17 touchdowns in 2008.

The Browns are 3-point favorites against the Steelers. The over under is 40.5.

How to watch the Browns vs Steelers live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and can't watch the Browns vs Steelers, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

Browns vs Steelers live streams in the US

In the U.S., Browns vs Steelers is going to be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN2, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 8.15 p.m. ET / 5.15 p.m. PT Monday (Jan. 3).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Fubo.TV Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

Sling TV If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has ESPN for this game, as well as local FOX and NBC affiliates.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is not included in NFL Sunday Ticket, as no night-time games are included this week. Check out our how to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV guide for more info.

Browns vs Steelers live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Browns vs Steelers on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Browns vs Steelers live stream starts at 1.15 a.m. GMT Tuesday morning on Sky Sports NFL.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Browns vs Steelers live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Browns vs Steelers live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.