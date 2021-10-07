Birch by Helix launches new Luxe Natural Mattress for healthier sleep

Renowned sleep brand Birch by Helix has launched a new mattress that’s hand-crafted with certified organic materials and is designed to stay cooler while you sleep. The Birch Luxe Natural Mattress (priced from $1,849) is available to buy now and is already on sale. So not only can you save $400 on this luxury natural bed, you’ll also get two free Eco-Rest Pillows (worth $150) with your purchase, overhauling your sleep in one go.

Birch Living is considered one of the best mattress brands for people wanting a natural and non-toxic bed to snooze in, and the new Luxe Natural looks just as opulent as the original Birch Mattress (from $1,299 with a $400 discount).

The newcomer uses a raft of responsibly sourced, sustainably produced and certified-organic materials. There are a lot of buzzwords in that last sentence, so let’s break it down by taking a closer look at what’s inside Birch by Helix’s new mattress in a box…

Birch Luxe Natural Mattress: spec and price

The premium Luxe Natural is a much plusher affair than the lower priced Birch Natural Mattress and looks set to reach new heights in terms of quality and sleep comfort. Here’s the key spec:

Release date: available to buy now

Sizes: twin through to Cal king

Height: 11.5 inches

Warranty: 25 years

Materials: natural latex, organic cotton, organic cashmere, organic wool

Certifications: GOTS Certified Organic, Will Integrity NZ compliant, Rainforest Alliance Certified, Forest Stewardship Council Certified, Greenguard Gold

The Birch by Helix Luxe Natural Mattress has a higher price tag than similar natural mattresses from brands such as Saatva and Awara but, considering the premium materials used here, the wide range of certifications achieved and the fact that it’s a hand-crafted mattress, we were expecting it to cost much more. The prices with a $400 discount are as follows:

Twin – $1,449 (was $1,849)

Twin XL – $1,549 (was $1,949)

Full – $1,949 (was $2,349)

Queen – $2,499 (was $2,899)

King – $2,849 (was $3,249)

CA king – King – $2,849 (was $3,249)

Birch Luxe Natural: from $1,849 from $1,449 at Birch Living

Save $550 ($400 + $150 of free pillows) - The naturally cooling Luxe Natural Mattress is stuffed with premium organic materials, making it an excellent choice for sleepers who want to be assured they aren’t breathing in any nasties. Yes it’s pricey, but it’s covered by a 25-year warranty and has a high level of certification. You can also try it out for 100 nights. That isn’t the most generous mattress trial you’ll come across, but it’s enough to help you figure out if the new Birch is a winner for your sleep. Use the code FALLBED400 at checkout.View Deal

(Image credit: Birch Living)

Birch Luxe Natural Mattress: features and design

All of those responsibly sourced and organic materials are the main headlines here, but it’s also worth pointing out that the Birch Luxe Natural Mattress is naturally cooling too. We aren’t saying it’s a proper cooling mattress like the Tempur-Breeze or the Eight Sleep Pod – those are markedly different in their design and guarantee your bed to be a certain number of degrees cooler than the room – but there’s a lot going on with the Birch to make it more breathable.

For example, the organic quilted euro top cover is breathable, as is the moisture-wicking organic wool and thermoregulating organic cashmere, plus the natural latex used in the pressure relief layer.

The BirchLuxe Natural Mattress also sports multiple layers designed to boost in-bed comfort and spinal support. We’re curious to see how well it does this, especially as it uses a layer packed with over 1,000 individual steel coils to deliver targeted zoned lumbar support. Those coils also help limit motion transfer, so you shouldn’t feel your bed buddy moving around so much during the night.

We haven’t reviewed the Birch by Helix Luxe Natural Mattress yet as it’s a new release, but we love the sound of it on paper and will be reviewing it soon, so stay tuned for our first impressions. Can’t wait until then? The mattress is currently on sale for $400 off and you’ll also get two free pillows with your order. Make sure you start using it early into that 100-night risk-free trial so that you’re absolutely sure this is the right pick for you.

If you’ve decided that the Birch Luxe Natural is out of your price range, take a look at our Saatva Classic Mattress review instead. This isn’t a natural mattress but it does use high quality materials, is beautifully made, and is an outstanding choice if you want hotel luxury for less. You can often find it on sale among the latest Saatva mattress sales and deals.

Read more: