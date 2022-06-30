Big Fig’s mattress for heavy people is $400 off in 4th of July sale

Finding a comfy mattress is easier than ever these days, and if you’re looking for a supportive mattress for heavy people, you’re in luck as you can now save $400 on the Big Fig Mattress (opens in new tab) when you use the discount code JULY4. A queen size is down to $1,399 (was $1,799) with this 4th of July mattress sale, which is around $100 more than the saving we usually see.

The Big Fig is a hybrid mattress designed to support a total weight of 1,100lbs, with heavy duty foam on hand to reduce sagging. And if you’ve been struggling with overheating or night sweats, the addition of ThermoGel Cooling Technology should help you feel cooler and drier.

When choosing the best mattress for you, we always recommend taking your body type and sleep needs into account. So if you find that other mattresses in a box don’t offer the support and cooling comfort you need, the Big Fig is worth a look. There’s free shipping and returns here, plus a 120-night risk-free trial and 20-year warranty.

(opens in new tab) Big Fig mattress: from $1,399 $999 at Big Fig (opens in new tab)

Save $400 - The Big Fig supports a total weight of 1,100lbs and is designed with ThermoGel Cooling Technology to help regulate temperature. The hybrid mattress uses 15-gauge steel coils for extra support and a more responsive feel, and is rated as a 7-8 out of 10 on the firmness scale. You’ll have 120 nights to trial the mattress, with free returns if you change your mind.

A lot of standard hybrid and memory foam mattresses aren’t designed to support weights of over 500lbs, but the Big Fig has one of the highest weight capacities we’ve come across so far - it’s even higher than the Saatva HD Mattress (priced from $1,349 in the Saatva mattress sale). Plus, the Big Fig uses 15-gauge coils compared to Saatva’s 12.5-gauge (Saatva does offer a 365-night trial though).

The Big Fig is made with four layers of foam and pocketed spring coils to comfort and support your body during sleep. On the hunt for a cooling mattress? Then you’ll be most interested in the ThermoGel Cooling Technology, created to ‘actively cool your body temperature’. This is teamed with gel-infused foam to encourage better airflow.

The hybrid also uses firmer edge foam to add edge support, making it easier for you to get in and out of bed. Good edge support also increases the size of your sleeping space as you can sleep right up to the edge. It suits a range of sleep positions, and has received positive user feedback as a great mattress for side sleepers.

The Big Fig can be used with the brand’s Adjustable Base (priced from $650 at Big Fig (opens in new tab)), which supports up to 1,250lbs and can be wirelessly controlled and set in a range of different positions for better rest and sleep.

Overall, if you’re been shopping the latest mattress sales and have been left wanting for a mattress for heavy people, and one with a reasonable price tag to boot, at $400 and with a 120-night trial the Big Fig is a worthy contender.

