Best iPhone Black Friday deals 2020: iPhone 12, iPhone 11 and more

Black Friday might not officially arrive until November 27, but the Black Friday deals season is already in full swing. With it comes plenty of money-saving deals to get you amazing tech for a more affordable price, and among those deals are the iPhones.

While carriers and retailers are already giving you the chance to save hundreds of dollars on the the shiny new iPhone 12 range, the older models are where the real savings are. The iPhone 11 has already seen a price drop in the wake of the iPhone 12 launch, but we expect it to drop even further over the coming weeks as both retailers and carriers try to offload stock.

We're also expecting to see price reductions on the iPhone XR and 2020 iPhone SE, two devices that are already great value. So expect some absolutely killer bargains over the next few weeks.

So below are some of the best iPhone Black Friday deals we've found so far. And if you're after some other Apple products make sure to check out our list of the best Apple Black Friday deals for more money-saving deals.

Best iPhone 12 Black Friday deals

iPhone 12 mini: free with trade-in @ AT&T

AT&T is offering $699 in bill credits when you trade-in an eligible device and sign up for an unlimited data plan for your iPhone 12 mini. Those credits are spread out over 30 months. Best of all, these Apple Black Friday deals are open to both new customers switching to AT&T as well as existing subscribers, and you can also apply the $699 credit to reduce the cost of other iPhones.View Deal

iPhone 12 Pro Max: buy one, get one @ Verizon

Buy an iPhone 12 Pro Max at Verizon, and you can get a second phone for free via bill credits. You'll need to open a new line and sign up for an unlimited plan. Existing customers can get up to $440 off on the iPhone 12 Pro Max by trading in a phone.View Deal

iPhone 12 mini: free with trade-in @ T-Mobile

Get a new line at T-Mobile and trade-in an eligible device, and the carrier will give you up to $730 credits applied to your monthly bill. That covers the cost of an iPhone 12 mini at T-Mobile.View Deal

iPhone 12: $700 off with Unlimited + trade-in @ AT&T

New and existing AT&T subscribers can get the iPhone 12 for $700 off when purchased with an AT&T Unlimited Plan and with trade-in of an iPhone 8 (or newer). It's one of the best iPhone 12 deals we've seen yet.View Deal

iPhone 12: get free Bose Soundlink II headphones @Visible

The wireless carrier Visible is offering a free pair of Bose Soundlink II headphones with purchase of any iPhone 12 model. The wireless headphones normally cost $229. Plus, you'll get a $50 prepaid Mastercard for swithing to Visible.View Deal

iPhone 12 mini: up to $412 off Unlimited + trade-in @ Verizon

Trade-in an iPhone X or newer to Verizon, sign up for a Verizon Unlimited plan, and you can get the new iPhone 12 Mini for $412 off. The credits are applied over 24 months.View Deal

iPhone 12: up to $500 off w/ trade-in @ Apple Store

The Apple Store is offering credits of up to $500 when you purchase a new iPhone 12 and trade-in your old phone. A Galaxy S10 would get you up to $160 in Apple credits, whereas an iPhone XS would get you up to $300 in Apple credits. The credits can be used for your iPhone 12 pre-order. View Deal

iPhone 12 Pro: $700 off with Unlimited + trade-in @ AT&T

New and existing AT&T subscribers can get the iPhone 12 Pro for $700 off when purchased with an AT&T Unlimited Plan and with trade-in of an iPhone 8 (or newer). The iPhone 12 Pro adds a telephoto lens and LiDAR sensor for improved photography.View Deal

iPhone 12: save $250 on all models

Xfinity Mobile is taking $250 off any iPhone from now until Jan. 4, and giving existing customers a $250 prepaid card if they upgrade to a new Apple device. This covers every model in the iPhone 12 range, as well as the iPhone 11 and iPhone SE, making it a compelling reason to switch. However, keep in mind that Xfinity Mobile is exclusive to Xfinity home customers.View Deal

iPhone 12: save $250 on all models

Sam's Club is taking $250 off the cost of the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro when you buy either phone on an installment plan with AT&T. You're also eligible for the $30 activation fee to be waived.View Deal

Best iPhone 11 Black Friday deals

iPhone 11: was $599 now $549 @ Walmart

Walmart is cutting the monthly payment on the iPhone 11 to $22.88. Spread out over 24 months, that's a $50 discount from what Apple is selling the iPhone 11 at. You'll need to activate the phone with Verizon or AT&T.View Deal

iPhone 11 Pro: Save $350 with eligible trade-in @ Verizon

You can claim $350 off the total price of your iPhone 11 Pro over at Verizon, provided you have an eligible device to trade-in when you sign up. Which exact model you get doesn't matter either, so take your pick.View Deal

iPhone 11: from $5 a month w/unlimited plan and trade-in @ AT&T

Prices at AT&T start from $10 a month, but if you slash that price in half if you sign up for an unlimited plan and trade in an eligible device.View Deal

iPhone 11: save up to $210 w/trade-in @ Apple

Skip the carrier locks by going straight to the source, and save yourself some cash in the process. Get up to $210 off when you trade in an eligible handset, and you can have last year's flagship for a bargain.View Deal

Best iPhone SE Black Friday deals

iPhone SE: was $399 now $149 @ Walmart

Walmart is cutting the price of the iPhone SE in half. To get the phone for $149, you'll need to buy it through either Straight Talk or True Wireless. The Editor's Choice iPhone SE features a 4.7-inch Retina Display, A13 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear camera, and 7MP front camera. This iPhone Black Friday deals will be available starting 11/14 at 12am ET.View Deal

iPhone SE: Free w/unlimited plan @ Verizon

Pay absolutely nothing for the iPhone SE over at Verizon, and without trading in an older device to boot. Just make sure you sign up for an unlimited plan and you're all set.View Deal

iPhone SE: Free w/unlimited plan @ AT&T

The same deal as Verizon, getting you the new iPhone SE absolutely free and with no trade-ins to worry about. Just sign up for an unlimited plan and you're all set.View Deal

iPhone SE: From $30/month @ Mint Mobile

Mint Mobile has a great deal that will knock some money off the cost of your handset so it only costs you $15 for the phone itself. Naturally you need a data plan as well, the cheapest of which gets you 3GB of data for an extra $15 a month. so $40 all in all.View Deal

iPhone SE: Save up to $140 w/trade-in @ Apple

Buying direct from Apple means you don't have to worry about being locked to a specific carrier, so you might as well go for it. And if you have an old phone that would otherwise take up space you can hand it over and save yourself some cash.View Deal

Best iPhone XR Black Friday deals

iPhone XR: $5/month when you switch @ Verizon

If you needed a reason to jump ship and sign up with Verizon, this is it. It may be an older model, but it isn't any less useful. And for $5 a month it's a great way to get a great phone for an absolute stealView Deal

iPhone XR: $700 off w/trade-in and unlimited plan @ AT&T

The iPhone XR may be getting on a bit, but it's still a great phone to have – especially when you can get this much money off. You still need to sign on for an unlimited plan and trade-in an eligible handset, but it's a deal you can't miss out on.View Deal