Best Cyber Monday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch games

The best Cyber Monday video game deals can help you get great titles for your brand-new PS5 or Xbox Series X. Or, if you want to fill in some library gaps for your PS4, Xbox One or Nintendo Switch, you stand to save a lot of money. There are a lot of Cyber Monday deals to peruse.

We’ve hunted down more than a dozen of the best Cyber Monday video game deals, and here are the best ones we've seen so far. From historical open-world adventures, to remasters of classic Nintendo franchises, to terrifying single-player campaigns that have you battling monsters, there’s something here for everyone. And if you’re looking for something more console-specific, be sure to check our best Cyber Monday PS5 deals, our best Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals and our best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals.

Remember: All PS4 games work on PS5, and all Xbox One games work on Xbox Series X/S.

PS4 and PS5 Games

Marvel's Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition: was $39 now $19 @ Best Buy

Imagine you're Spider-Man swinging around the skyscrapers of New York City going on missions and saving lives. Well, imagine no more. Marvel's Spider-Man lets you do that and more in an open-world scenario where you play the titular character. A compelling story, gorgeous visuals, and a dynamic combat are only among the best parts of this game. And, now it's on sale for $20 less.

DOOM Eternal: was $59 now $19 @ BestBuy

Battle humongous, frightening monsters in this fast-paced game that essentially remade the original Doom game we know and love in a massive way, complete with an arsenal of awesome weapons. While this isn't for the faint-hearted, it's hours of exhilarating fun with gorgeous graphics and harder to kill enemies.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake: was $49 now $24 @ Target

The hotly anticipated Final Fantasy 7 Remake was just as good as fans hoped — and possibly even better, thanks to some very smart twists on the classic story. This PlayStation-exclusive RPG follows freedom fighter Cloud Strife and his band of freedom-fighting misfits as they engage in strategic real-time battles throughout the cyberpunk city of Midgar.

Ghost of Tsushima: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

Another long-awaited PlayStation exclusive, Ghost of Tsushima is an historical open-world action/stealth game. Playing as Jin Sakai, a samurai in medieval Japan, you’ll employ both open combat and assassination to dispatch your Mongol foes and restore your honor — or lose it entirely. Ghost of Tsushima features a huge world to explore and a gripping story to follow.

God of War: was $19 now $9 @ Amazon

God of War's latest entry might just be its strongest. Picking up years after the initial trilogy, God of War (2018) follows an older, more subdued Kratos as he and his son Atreus traverse the realms of Norse mythology on a family quest. Along the way, they'll fight off trolls, serpents, elves, dragons and even gods.

The Last of Us 2: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

One of 2020's darkest and most intense games, The Last of Us 2 tells a complex story of love and revenge, full of twist and turns. You play as Ellie, as she travels across the postapocalyptic Pacific Northwest in order to avenge a brutal murder. Puzzles, stealth and exploration are all central to gameplay.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy: was $19 now $9 @ Target

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy is a standalone expansion in the fan-favorite Naughty Dog series. Instead of Nathan Drake, you'll take control of Chloe Frazer as she embarks on a dangerous treasure hunt in India. Platforming, gunplay and puzzle-solving take center stage once again, although there's some open-world exploration this time, too.

Marvel's Avengers: was $59 now $24 @ Amazon

Play as Marvel's greatest heroes in this third-person action adventure game. Offering a cinematic single player mode as well as an online adventure with up to four players, the game is absolutely worth your time at this price.

Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S Games

Gears 5: was $39 now $4 @ Best Buy

In what is perhaps the biggest Cyber Monday video game deal this year, you can get the hit Xbox One game Gears 5 for less than $5. This sequel in the long-running Gears of War franchise casts you as Kait Diaz, as you fight aliens and uncover a personal mystery. Gears 5 is optimized for Xbox Series X/S.

Madden NFL 21: was $59 now $27 @ Amazon

Madden NFL 21 has a huge benefit over its predecessors, as it's optimized for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. If you buy one copy, you'll be able to play it on the next-gen Xbox consoles, as well as the Xbox One. Otherwise, it's the football game you know and love.

Maneater: was $39 now $12 @ Amazon

One of the more unusual "optimized for Xbox Series X/S" titles, Maneater is a "sharkPG," in which you take control of a bull shark and build her into the terror of the seas. Presented in an engaging reality show parody format, Maneater is usually entertaining and occasionally hilarious. If nothing else, it's different — and cheap.

Star Wars Squadrons: was $39 now $16 @ Target

Star Wars Squadrons demonstrates that there's some life left in the old flight sim/dogfighting formula after all. You take control of either a Rebel Alliance or Galactic Empire hotshot pilot, then fly a variety of starfighters in an escalating series of combat missions. There's a campaign mode as well as online multiplayer.

Watch Dogs Legion: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

Watch Dogs Legion is one of Ubisoft's newest games, and also one of its most ambitious. The game takes place in a near-future dystopian London, where everyday citizens must band together to stop a malicious cybersecurity company from abridging their freedoms. You can recruit almost anyone you see, making the game's playable cast nearly limitless.

Nintendo Switch Games

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening on the Nintendo Switch is a lovingly crafted remaster of the 1993 classic. Take control of Link as he explores the mysterious Koholint Island, where he'll traverse eight puzzling dungeons as well as an expansive overworld. Zelda games rarely go on sale, so get this one while you can.

Luigi’s Mansion 3: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

The Luigi's Mansion series has provided surprisingly reliable puzzles and mild scares ever since the GameCube days, and Luigi's Mansion 3 is no exception. By now, you know the drill: Take control of Luigi, explore a haunted building, fight off ghosts and hunt down optional collectibles. This time, you can also go online to compete with other players.

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle: was $59 now $14 @ Best Buy

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle is one of the strangest games on the Nintendo Switch, and also one of the best. You build a team of familiar Mario characters and their Rabbid doppelgangers, then fight off evil Rabbids in complex strategy/RPG battles. It's an odd mix, but an agreeable — and surprisingly rich — one.

Pokémon Let’s Go Pikachu/Evee: was $44 now $29 @ Target

Pokémon games are usually a solid bet, especially among the younger crowd, and Pokémon: Let's Go Pikachu! (and its counterpart, Pokémon: Let's go Evee!) is no exception. This game takes advantage of the Switch's motion controls to let players mimic the feel of throwing Poké Balls as they explore the Kanto region and become Pokémon masters.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

Super Mario 3D All-Stars is currently $10 off its usual price. The game will be available only until March 2021. After that, the game will probably skyrocket in price, available only from sketchy scalpers. If you want to experience Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy on the Switch, this is your best chance.

