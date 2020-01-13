Barr shames Apple for not unlocking terror suspect's iPhones

U.S. Attorney General William P. Barr turned up the heat on Apple today (Jan. 13), criticizing the company for not helping the FBI unlock two iPhones used by Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, the Saudi Air Force lieutenant who was the gunman in the Dec. 6 shootings at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida.

"This was an act of terrorism," Barr said at a Department of Justice press conference in Washington, D.C. "It is very important to know with whom and about what the shooter was communicating before he died. We have asked Apple for their help in unlocking the shooter's iPhones.

"So far, Apple has not given us any substantive assistance," Barr added, according to the official transcript of his remarks. "This situation perfectly illustrates why it is critical that investigators be able to get access to digital evidence once they have obtained a court order based on probable cause."

However, Barr stopped short of ordering Apple to unlock the phones. Instead, he called "on Apple and other technology companies to help us find a solution so that we can better protect the lives of Americans and prevent future attacks."

Apple has not commented on the case, other than to say it has already turned over everything in Alshamrani's iCloud account to the FBI. This was Apple's statement last week:

"We have the greatest respect for law enforcement and have always worked cooperatively to help in their investigations," Apple said to NBC News. "When the FBI requested information from us relating to this case a month ago, we gave them all of the data in our possession and we will continue to support them with all the data we have available."

As The New York Times pointed out, the iCloud account wouldn't include backups of Alshamrani's conversations using encrypted messaging apps such as WhatsApp, Signal or likely even Apple Messages. Such material might be on the phones.

To our knowledge, Apple has not been given a warrant to unlock Alshamrani's phones -- the FBI has only requested assistance.

A tale of two iPhones

A heavily damaged iPhone 5 allegedly used by the gunman in the Naval Air Station Pensacola shootings. (Image credit: U.S. Department of Justice)

One of the two phones was a severely damaged iPhone 5 found in Alshamrani's car. The other phone's model has not been disclosed, but a photo displayed at Barr's press conference indicates it could be anything from an iPhone 6 Plus to an iPhone 8 Plus.

Alshamrani pumped a bullet into this phone's screen during the attack, Barr said, but FBI experts "were able to fix both damaged phones so they are operational."

An iPhone shot by the gunman in the Naval Air Station Pensacola shootings. (Image credit: U.S. Department of Justice)

If this sounds familiar, it is

The case is clearly similar to that of Syed Rizwan Farook, who with his wife killed 14 of his co-workers at a Christmas party in December 2015.

Apple refused to help the FBI unlock a workplace iPhone Farook used, despite a court order, arguing that doing so would undermine the security of all iPhones. The FBI finally unlocked Farook's phone using third-party software and found nothing of interest.

However, Barr is more aggressive about this matter than his predecessor Loretta Lynch, who criticized Apple's stance in the Farook case but let lower-level Justice Department officials handle the details.

In a speech at a security conference in July 2019, Barr said that "warrant-proof encryption poses a grave threat to public safety," adding that "our tech sector has the ingenuity to develop effective ways to provide secure encryption while also providing secure legal access."

Barr also warned in July that it would be "only a matter of time before a sensational case crystallizes the issue for the public," after which "a cooperative approach" might be impossible.

Going dark

In law-enforcement parlance, lack of access to encrypted messages and devices is referred to as the "going dark" problem. But there's a substantial difference between building a backdoor into encrypted messaging services, which cryptography experts say is impossible to do without undermining everyone's security, and creating a workaround for iPhone screen locks, which Apple could easily do.

Apple argued in the Farook case that if it created a lockscreen workaround, there was a danger someone could steal it and use it to reset stolen iPhones. It refused to create or use such a tool even if the tool were to be used by Apple personnel on Apple property.

Back in 2016, law-enforcement personnel argued that Apple wrongly prioritized its own privacy-first marketing strategy ahead of national security.

In July, Barr said that was ridiculous.

"We are not talking about protecting the nation's nuclear launch codes," he said. "We are talking about consumer products and services such as messaging, smartphones, email, and voice and data applications."