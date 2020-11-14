Apple iPhone SE drops to $199 in killer Walmart Black Friday deal

The iPhone SE may get lost in the shuffle as Apple's new iPhone 12 models take the spotlight, but it shouldn't. The iPhone SE remains a very good compact phone available for an uncharacteristically low price. And now Walmart's giving you the chance to grab an iPhone SE at half-price as part of one its early Black Friday deals.

Normally, you can get an iPhone SE for $399. However, Walmart has the Apple iPhone SE for $199. That's 50% off and one of the best small phones around. (Amazon is now offering the same price).

iPhone SE: was $399 now $199 @ Walmart

Walmart is cutting the price of the iPhone SE in half. To get the phone for $199, you'll need to buy it through either Straight Talk or True Wireless. The Editor's Choice iPhone SE features a 4.7-inch Retina Display, A13 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear camera, and 7MP front camera. View Deal

You'll have to get the phone through Straight Talk or Total Wireless to reap the discount at Walmart, neither of which are big name carriers. But that might be a trade-off bargain hunters are willing to make if it means a $149 phone that features a powerful A13 Bionic processor and Apple's excellent computation photography.

The iPhone SE came out earlier this year and impressed us with performance that matches the iPhone 11 and excellent photos even though it has just a single rear camera. Small phone fans will appreciate how the 4.7-inch iPhone SE fits into a pocket easily, even if the phone still sports bezels reminiscent of the iPhone 8.

Walmart Black Friday deals are already in effect, especially since the retailer doesn't plan on opening its brick-and-mortar stores the day after Thanksgiving. We're following deals there as well as other Black Friday savings on popular tech like Apple's smartphones.