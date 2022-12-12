Apple in 2023: iPhone 15, Apple VR headset, new MacBook Pro, Apple Watch 9 and more

Despite ongoing supply chain issues, 2022 has been another successful year for Apple. The iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch 8 and AirPods Pro 2 all reviewed well and are selling brilliantly.

But 2023 promises some of the biggest changes for Apple in years, including the launch of a whole new product line — something Apple hasn’t done since 2018 with the HomePod.

So, what products does Apple have up its sleeve in 2023? Read on for what we expect from the iPhone 15, Apple VR headset, new MacBook Pro M2 and more.

Apple in 2023: iPhone 15

(Image credit: @jonjuhan/Twitter)

Early rumors suggest that the iPhone 15 will inherit several features from this year’s Pro model, including a 48MP camera, Dynamic Island and the 4nm A16 chip that was a Pro-only feature this year.

Of course, that means that the iPhone 15 Pro will need a few upgrades of its own. As well as the move to the A17 chip — which could be built to the 3nm fabrication process for performance and efficiency enhancements — rumours suggest we could see 8GB RAM (opens in new tab), haptic feedback buttons and a periscope camera upgrade (though the latter of these is disputed.)

Finally, there could be something more pro than Pro. Apple is rumored to be planning an iPhone 15 Ultra, possibly instead of the Pro Max to differentiate the top-of-the-range model further. So far, it's not really clear what will be so Ultra about it, though it could sport a titanium frame in addition to a periscope zoom.

All of the 2023 iPhones should finally call time on the Lightning cable, too, with Apple reportedly ditching the proprietary connection before the EU forces it to in 2024.

Apple in 2023: Apple Mixed Reality

Apple in 2023: Apple mixed reality headset

(Image credit: Ian Zelbo)

The most exciting development for 2022 is Apple’s first foray into mixed reality, which was expected early in 2023, but has now reportedly been pushed back to the second half of the year.

We’re expecting Apple’s mixed reality headset to run both virtual and augmented reality applications, with a reported 12 cameras to track both your movements and the surroundings. It’s supposedly set to be powered by the Apple M2 chip with 16GB RAM, with a Sony-made 4K display for each eye, so it should be one of the most powerful VR headsets yet.

Unfortunately, these cutting-edge specs may come with a hefty price tag. We’re fully expecting Apple’s first AR headset to cost between $2,000 and $3,000 — and some estimates even peg it as high as $3,000.

Apple in 2023: Apple Watch 9

Apple in 2023: Apple Watch 9

(Image credit: Future)

Intriguingly, there have been no rumors or leaks concerning the follow-up to the Apple Watch 8 just yet. That’s not to say there won’t be one — Apple has released a new wearable every September since the Series 1 first appeared in 2015 (except for 2021, when it was in October), so we fully expect something before the year is out.

With no leaks to go on, we’d suggest that the Apple Watch 9 could inherit some hand-me-downs from this year’s Apple Watch Ultra (pictured above), given Apple’s penchant for passing Pro features down to cheaper models over time. Fingers crossed the Action Button makes the leap.

Apple is reportedly working on blood sugar and blood pressure sensors for the Apple Watch, but there's no definitive timetable for these features to appear.

Apple in 2023: iPads

Apple in 2023: iPads

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Although Apple has only just refreshed the iPad Pro lineup for 2022, the earliest whispers on the tablet front suggest it may do so again at some point in 2023. That would be to introduce larger slates, which blur the line between iPad and MacBook.

We’ve heard talk of both 14.1-inch and 16-inch iPad models in the works, and The Information (opens in new tab) says that the latter is currently scheduled for Q4 2023. The smaller model, meanwhile, could arrive “early 2023” according to display analyst Ross Young.

Confirmed the 14.1" iPad Pro is being developed with our supply chain sources. It will have MiniLEDs and ProMotion. Not sure of the timing, but early 2023 may be more likely.June 9, 2022 See more

In truth, we expect the two to arrive together. Maybe under the branding iPad Ultra? We shall see.

Other iPads may get new versions too, of course. We’d keep a close eye on the iPad mini, which hasn’t been refreshed since September 2021.

Finally, there could be an iPad speaker dock on the way — something that turns an iPad into a surrogate smart screen, like the Echo Show or Google Nest Hub. That’s according to Bloomberg’s well-connected reporter Mark Gurman, who says such a device could arrive as early as 2023.

Apple in 2023: Macs

Apple in 2023: MacBook Pro M2 Pro, new Mac mini and more

(Image credit: Parker Ortolani / Twitter)

The first thing to expect in 2023 on the Mac front are MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. These were originally planned for the end of this year, but have now slipped into early 2023 according to Bloomberg's Gurman.

As with the previous generation, these laptops will reportedly come in 14- and 16-inch sizes, and may well appear around Spring.

We’re not expecting much to change other than the chipset used, but given the already-impressive power of the 13-inch MacBook Pro M2, the boost to power and efficiency from Pro and Max versions will likely be very notable indeed. We've already seen some impressive M2 Max benchmarks leaked.

At the same time, we’ll likely see a refreshed version of the Mac mini, also featuring the M2 — or maybe even M2 Pro — chipset. The leaker Jon Prosser has stated that the newer version could be smaller with more ports, which would both be welcome additions. It could look like this:

(Image credit: Jon Prosser & Ian Zelbo)

Speaking of desktop Macs, speculation continues to swell that we may see an iMac Pro in 2023. This would essentially be a bigger version of the 24-inch iMac, and would replace the 27-inch iMac that’s still powered by Intel chips with one led by M2.

Finally, there’s talk of a Mac Pro unleashing unprecedented Apple M-chip power. The current model, powered by Intel Xeon W, is still available on the Apple store (opens in new tab), starting at a ridiculous $5,999, even though Apple’s own chips are proving a good match for it.

Rumor has it that for this top-of-the-line workhorse desktop, Apple plans M2 Ultra and M2 Extreme chips, which will feature up to 48 CPU cores and 152 GPU cores. For reference, the current M2 chip is 8-core.

Apple in 2023: HomePod

Apple in 2023: HomePod

(Image credit: Apple via YouTube)

The original HomePod has been discontinued, but that doesn’t mean Apple isn’t planning a successor to sit alongside its colorful HomePod minis. Back in May, the analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted we’d see a HomePod 2 between the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023. As the former is almost over, all eyes are on the latter.

This might not be the only HomePod branded product we see in the near future, with Mark Gurman predicting a device that combines HomePod, FaceTime and Apple TV. It's an intriguing proposition, but one that may not come in 2023.

Apple in 2023: AirPods

Apple in 2023: AirPods

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Very little has been said on the prospect of new AirPods in 2023. All we have so far is a prediction from Ming-Chi Kuo, who reckons that Apple will launch a USB-C charging case for all models next year.



Given AirPods Pro 2 have only just arrived, the only models plausibly in line for a refresh in 2023 are the basic AirPods (last updated in October 2023) and AirPods Max, which arrived on the scene in December 2020. But to date, there’s been nothing in the way of leaks to point to a 2023 update for either definitively.

Our money is on at least an AirPods Max 2 with improved noise cancellation, USB-C charging and even better spatial audio.

2024 or later

While there could be a few surprises in the mix not covered above, there are a few things that we’re definitely not expecting in 2023.

Later Apple devices: iPhone Flip

(Image credit: 4RMD)

Don’t expect the iPhone Flip any time soon. Display analyst Ross Young thinks that 2024 is a more likely date, while Ming-Chi Kuo says not to expect a foldable phone until 2025.

Before any foldable iPhone, the analyst Ben Wood believes we’ll see a foldable iPad, but that won’t be here before 2024 either. This information was backed up by Samsung, of all companies.

Later Apple devices: Apple Glasses

(Image credit: Martin Hajek/iDropnews)

While Apple Glasses and the mixed reality headset may wind up sharing a lot of the same tech — the AR glasses are said to be much further away from being something you can wear.



Although original estimates suggested 2020 before switching to 2023, even that feels like wishful thinking now. The analyst Jeff Pu originally stated 2024, but has since pushed this back to 2026. Either way, we’re a long way from their release.

Later Apple devices: Apple Car

(Image credit: YouTube/AutoEvolution)

The long-rumored Apple Car is another product that definitely won’t be arriving next year. Indeed, the most recent report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman suggests it’s been pushed back to 2026.



There was some good news in the report, though. It’s likely to cost consumers ‘just’ $100,000 rather than the original estimate of $120,000 plus. And while the car will reportedly offer self-driving features, it will have a steering wheel and pedals. Best start saving now.

Later Apple devices: The iPhone SE 4

(Image credit: Jon Prosser/Ian Zelbo)

While display analyst Ross Young originally said (opens in new tab) that the iPhone SE 4 might arrive in 2023, that doesn’t fit with the biennial release date of past SE iPhones, so this feels optimistic.

Indeed, Young himself has since amended the prediction to 2024, and reiterated rumors that it’ll be a big-screen device, possibly packing a 6.1-inch screen and being modeled on the iPhone XR.