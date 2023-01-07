Apple March event 2023 — new MacBooks and all the rumors so far

We were expecting an Apple event in October where new MacBooks would be joined by new iPads to flood the market with Apple tech. While Apple did roll out a new iPad Pro M2, a redesigned iPad 2022 and an Apple TV 4K (2022) , the announcement happened via press release, not a live event. And the MacBooks were noticeably left out of the picture.

But now we may have some idea as to when we can expect the next Mac devices — including laptops, desktops and perhaps even a rumored AR/VR headset. According to tipster LeaksApplePro, at least five new Macs are tipped for a March launch .

This could come in the form of a full launch event like Apple’s September 2022 event that gave us the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch 8 among other products, or it could be a website drop like when those new iPads were announced in October. Then again, it could not even happen, though we’ve been expecting a Spring 2023 launch for these devices for a while now.

If more devices become rumored for this event — or some are confirmed to be absent entirely — we will update this article. But here's what we know at this point regarding Apple's rumored March 2023 product launch.

Apple March event 2023 potential announcements at a glance

Apple routinely holds product events in spring, with many happening in March. Last year, there was an event on March 8, 2022 , where we saw Apple announce the iPhone SE 2022 , the iPad Air 2022 , the Mac Studio , the Apple Studio Display and an M1 Ultra chip . Apple has also hosted events in March in 2019, 2018, 2016, 2015, 2012 and 2011, so there is plenty of precedent for a March launch event.

That being said, there have also been events held in April instead, including as recently as 2021. However, given that current speculation suggests a March event, we'd expect an event to happen before April 1.

Rumored Apple devices — what could be coming?

At the moment a potential Apple event in March is still speculation, even though Apple has plenty of products in the pipeline that could make an appearance this spring. Here's a closer look at some of the products that could emerge at a potential Apple March event.

Apple March event 2023: MacBook Air M2 15-inch

We’ve been hearing rumors about a MacBook Air M2 15-inch for a while now. The lightweight laptop was tipped for a spring 2023 release back in December 2022 by analyst Ross Young, who thinks that production will begin in the first quarter of 2023. Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman also expects a spring 2023 launch for the largest MacBook Air ever. The only person who is less sure is analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who thinks Apple is working on a new 15-inch MacBook for the second quarter of 2023 but doesn’t specify if it's a MacBook Air.

We wouldn't expect this to be a massive redesign of the existing MacBook Air M2 2022, but that doesn’t mean it's guaranteed to come without upgrades. Aside from the obviously larger display, current speculation suggests that it could include a yet-to-be-released M2 Pro chipset , which might also make its debut at this event. These new chips could use Apple’s new 3nm proces s technology rather than the current 5nm process, but if the M2 Pro comes in March it is unlikely that it will be a 3nm chip.

At the moment there are no rumors regarding the price of the MacBook Air M2 15-inch. However, as the MacBook Air 2022 costs $1,199, you could potentially see a jump up to $1,399 or $1,499. For reference, the MacBook Pro 14-inch starts at $1,999 and the MacBook Pro 16-inch costs $2,499, so we do not expect it to be more than either of those laptops.

Apple March event 2023: MacBook Pro M2 Pro 14-inch and 16-inch

New 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro M2 Pro models are something we expected in October but ultimately they’re still rumored — for now. These new models would replace the current M1 Pro and M1 Max-powered 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro .

Mark Gurman has tipped these MacBook Pros for an early 2023 launch , and it would be shocking to see these two new laptops miss out if there is a March event.

While most of the talk has been about the M2 Pro chip powering these two laptops, including a recent suspected appearance on a Steam hardware survey , it's the M2 Max chip that has actually undergone alleged benchmark testing . The new M2 Max looks like it will surpass the M1 Max in terms of performance, though it still falls short of the M1 Ultra seen in the Mac Studio desktop.

Aside from the chipset, the only other major update being tipped is a transition to newer, faster LPDDR5X RAM . This would give the laptops greater bandwidth than their predecessors for multitasking.

There’s still no suggested pricing at this point, but we think that they will be at least as expensive as the current models (starting at $1,999/£1,899/AU$2,999 for the 14-inch version or $2,499/£2,399/AU$3,749 for the 16-inch version).

Apple March event 2023: Mac mini M2

The Mac mini M2 is another Mac we thought for sure was coming in October. Instead, it's being tipped by Gurman to arrive in early 2023.

Much like with the two M2 Pro-powered MacBook Pros, the Mac mini M2 isn’t expected to undergo significant changes from its predecessor. The one thing that will be interesting to see is if it comes with an M2 Pro-powered option rather than as just an M2 powered device.

In terms of other design rumors, leaker Jon Prosser expects the Mac mini M2 to come with the magnetic charging connector featured on the 24-inch iMac 2021, four Thunderbolt ports, two USB-A ports, and Ethernet and HDMI ports. The design may be a little sleeker based on current renders, but we don’t expect it to be drastically different.

There are no pricing rumors yet, but a starting price will likely be at least $699 based on the current version of the Mac mini .

Apple March event 2023: Mac Pro M2

The Mac Pro M2 has been rumored for 2023 since the leaks started flowing. Initial rumors suggested that it would come with an M2 Ultra and M2 Extreme chipset as options.

The M2 Ultra chip is rumored to have 24 CPU cores and 76 GPU cores, while the M2 Extreme was suggested to double that with 48 CPU cores and a whopping 152 GPU cores. Unfortunately, the M2 Extreme chipset has since been reportedly canceled due to the complexity and cost concerns associated with manufacturing it. Frankly, it may have simply been a too niche component for an already niche machine.

That’s because the Mac Pro M2 is likely going to only be necessary for the biggest power users. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said that this ultra-powerful desktop will be able to feature up to 256GB of RAM, and the test model is rumored to have 192GB of RAM. For perspective, your average laptop has 8GB to 16GB of RAM.

Apple March event 2023: Apple AR/VR Headset

Apple’s entry into the mixed reality universe probably won’t happen at a potential March event. While there is still hope that the rumored Apple AR/VR headset will launch in March, current whisperings suggest that it may not go on sale until Q2 or Q3 of 2023. Given the headset had already been tipped for a January 2023 launch back in August, we won’t be shocked if we're waiting past the spring for its arrival.

A sneak preview, however, wouldn't be out of the question, as Apple tends to show off products months in advance when it enters a new product category. (See both the original iPhone and Apple Watch debuts.)

Regardless of when it comes out, we feel confident about two things regarding this Apple headset. First, the headset will be a mixed reality headset, adding augmented reality overlays and passthrough to a virtual reality headset. Tim Cook’s comments have strongly suggested that he has no interest in pure virtual reality, further cementing this expectation.

Second, the headset won’t be cheap. Current expectations are that it will cost between $2,000 and $3,000 dollars. So this headset won’t be for those just dipping their toes into virtual reality headsets .