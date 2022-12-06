Apple Car reportedly delayed until 2026 — with price under $100,000

Mark your calendars. Again. Apple is apparently pushing back the launch of the Apple Car another year to 2026. And instead of costing $120,000 or more, the vehicle will reportedly be priced under $100,000.

This is recording to a new report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman (opens in new tab), who says that Apple no longer plans to launch a fully autonomous vehicle. So, yes, the Apple Car will likely have a steering wheel and pedals, despite an initial self-driving vision of a vehicle so smart that passengers could face each other inside the cabin.

The Apple Car will reportedly have self-driving capabilities, like many of the best electric cars, but only on highways. As Gurman describes it, "Apple currently plans to develop a vehicle that lets drivers conduct other tasks — say, watch a movie or play a game — on a freeway and be alerted with ample time to switch over to manual control if they reach city streets or encounter inclement weather."

Frankly, even that level of autonomy (Level 5) sounds frightening, and introduces a whole host of legal ramifications should an Apple Car get in an accident while driving itself. This feature would apparently launch in North America first and then expand to other areas as it improves.

Here's some other key highlights from the Bloomberg Apple Car report:

Apple Car leader: Current team leader Kevin Lynch, who is also in charge of the Apple Watch, is focusing on getting a product to market even if it means something less ambitious.

Current team leader Kevin Lynch, who is also in charge of the Apple Watch, is focusing on getting a product to market even if it means something less ambitious. The super computer: There's a powerful onboard computer system, codenamed Denali, that's as powerful as "four of Apple's highest-end Mac chips combined."

There's a powerful onboard computer system, codenamed Denali, that's as powerful as "four of Apple's highest-end Mac chips combined." Price: "Apple had expected each car to sell for more than $120,000, but the company is now aiming to offer the vehicle to consumers for less than $100,000." This would be in the same range as the Tesla Model S and Mercedes EQS.

"Apple had expected each car to sell for more than $120,000, but the company is now aiming to offer the vehicle to consumers for less than $100,000." This would be in the same range as the Tesla Model S and Mercedes EQS. Apple Car vs Tesla: Apple hopes to stand out from Tesla by leveraging more than just onboard cameras. It would also rely on lidar and radar sensors.

Apple hopes to stand out from Tesla by leveraging more than just onboard cameras. It would also rely on lidar and radar sensors. The next iCloud: There's a cloud-based component for AI processing, relying on AWS for hosting.

There's a cloud-based component for AI processing, relying on AWS for hosting. Design not settled: The vehicle is said to be in the pre-prototype stage. Apple was looking at the Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle for inspiration where the passengers face each other. That's now out the window.

According to the report, Canoo's ex-CEO Ulrich Kranz is spearheading the design of the car while the software is being handled by ex-Tesla manager Stuart Bowers. The Apple car team is apparently made up of 1,000 employees and is spread around the world.

Interestingly, Apple apparently is developing a "Rocket Score" that grades the Apple Car's autonomous driving system. But the founder of that group left Apple earlier this year after openly disagreeing with Apple's work-from-home push.