Android 10 Arrives for Pixel Phones: Here’s How to Get It

Android 10 is here at last. Google announced today that it is pushing out the final version of the new software to its Pixel handsets today (Sept. 3), while phones from third-party manufacturers will follow in the months to come.

If you own any Pixel phone from any generation, you can visit Settings > System > System Update to see if the new software is available to download on your device. If not, it may just be a matter of time — Google typically distributes Android updates in waves to test for phone-breaking bugs before opening up availability to everyone, and it'll likely be a few days before your device is included in the rollout.

Android 10's headline features include a long-awaited Dark Theme for the system UI and core apps; a new gesture navigation scheme that fully eliminates the traditional home button; Smart Reply for apps outside of Android's built-in Messages client; and Live Caption, which can transcribe all audio and video on-screen, no matter the source.

Additionally, Google has bolstered the Digital Wellbeing suite it introduced last year in Android 9 Pie with a new Focus Mode, that allows you to momentarily disable apps you find most distracting.

Android 10 is also the first iteration of Google's mobile OS to ditch alphabetized desserts for numbers. The company announced the shift last week, shocking Android and dessert enthusiasts everywhere. Then again, the beta logo for Android Q was quite literally the number 1 overlaid on the number 0, so perhaps the truth was staring us in the face all along.

For a deeper dive into all of Android 10's new features, check out our dedicated guide. Most Android users will likely have to wait until 2020 before the update is ready for their phone, although some phone makers, like OnePlus and Sony, have a solid track records of releasing new Android software quickly — so stay tuned.