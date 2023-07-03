Amazon is giving out free $5 credits before Prime Day — how to claim yours now

Forget the fireworks: July is starting off with a blast. Amazon is releasing yet another batch of early Prime Day deals. However, if there's only one deal you take advantage of today — I think this should be the one.

Through July 10, Prime members who purchase Amazon eGift cards valued at $50 or more will receive a free $5 Amazon promotional code. Yes, it's a small credit, but it's free money that Amazon is handing out. Additionally, nothing's stopping you from purchasing the eGift card for yourself and pocketing the $50 card and $5 credit. (You can then use the $55 next week when Prime Day kicks off).

Amazon eGift card: buy $50 card, get free $5 credit @ Amazon

Free credit! Prime members who purchase $50 (or more) in Amazon eGift cards (in one order) will get a free $5 Amazon credit. This deal is valid through July 10 at 11:59 p.m. (PT) or while supplies last. It's a minor promo credit, but it's essentially free money you can get from Amazon.

The deal is very easy to activate. Simply visit the Amazon Gift Cards page, purchase at least $50 worth of Amazon eGift cards, and you'll get a $5 promo code via e-mail.

Be aware that you must be a Prime member to get this deal. Furthermore, the promotion works only once per account. In other words, if you buy $100 worth of eGift cards, you won't get $10 worth of credit.

If you're not already an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can try a free trial today; it's the only way to access a number of Amazon deals, including this one. Plus, you'll get access to other perks like fast shipping, discounts at Whole Foods, and free Prime Video streaming on eligible movies/shows. For more ways to save, make sure to check out this week's best Amazon promo codes.