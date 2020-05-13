Alienware Aurora R11 release date, price, specs and more

The Alienware Aurora R11 can basically be whatever you want it to be. With a tremendous variety of options for memory, storage and graphics, this powerful desktop can run all of your favorite games at 4K resolutions and 60 (or more) frames per second — or you can get something a little tamer, and enjoy the action in full or quad HD.

Whatever your choice, the Aurora R11 looks like a gorgeous system, with a striking, cylindrical design, a clean internal layout and more ports than a single gamer could ever reasonably fill. Armed with a 10th gen Intel Core processor, an Nvidia or AMD GPU, and the possibility of a second graphics card, the Aurora R11 could be worth a look from both new PC gamers who don’t feel comfortable building their own systems, and veteran gamers who simply want to buy something complete now and upgrade it later.

Compare and contrast with the best gaming desktops

Also consider the best gaming laptops

Here’s what we know about the R11 so far; we’ll give the system a full review as soon as we’re able.

Alienware Aurora R11: Price

(Image credit: Alienware)

Like a lot of mainstream gaming PCs, how much the Alienware Aurora R11 costs depends on what kind of parts you want in it. The default configuration, available on May 13, will cost $1,130. If you can hold off until May 28, though, a cheaper configuration will be available at $880. Dell hasn’t specified precisely what each configuration will come with in terms of hardware. But based on similarly priced PCs on the market today, expect the default configuration to play games at quad HD resolutions and come with an SSD for the OS, and a standard hard drive for game storage. The cheaper model will likely run games at 1080p, and may come with only one hard drive.

Of course, it will also be possible to design much more expensive machines, but it’s not clear exactly how much they’ll cost. Based on some of the hardware involved (dual GeForce RTX 2080 Ti GPUs, 2 TB SSDs and 64 GB RAM, among other options), I don’t think it’d be at all impossible to build a machine that tops $3,000, but we’ll know for sure soon enough.

Here’s a simple one: The Alienware Aurora R11 is available as of May 13 in its standard configuration, and will be available in customizable configurations on May 28. If the $1,130 price is a little too steep for you, there will be an $880 model available on May 28 — or you could go the other direction and customize something incredibly powerful.

Alienware Aurora R11: Specs

(Image credit: Alienware)

Users will have about half-a-dozen options apiece when it comes to selecting a processor, RAM, storage and GPUs. I’ll list the least powerful and most powerful options for each category, but remember that there are at least three or four different levels in-between:

Processor: 10th Gen Intel Core i5 10400F (6-core, 12 MB cache, 2.9 GHz to 4.3 GHz) to 10th Gen Intel Core i9 109900KF (10-core, 20 MB cache, 3.7 GHz to 5.3 GHz)

10th Gen Intel Core i5 10400F (6-core, 12 MB cache, 2.9 GHz to 4.3 GHz) to 10th Gen Intel Core i9 109900KF (10-core, 20 MB cache, 3.7 GHz to 5.3 GHz) Memory: 8 GB HyperX Fury DDR XMP at 2933 MHz to 64 GB Dual Channel HyperX Fury DDR4 XMP at 3200 MHz

8 GB HyperX Fury DDR XMP at 2933 MHz to 64 GB Dual Channel HyperX Fury DDR4 XMP at 3200 MHz Storage: 1 TB 7200 RPM Sata 6 GB/s to 2 TB NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD (Boot) + 2 TB 7200 RPM SATA 6 GB/s (storage)

1 TB 7200 RPM Sata 6 GB/s to 2 TB NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD (Boot) + 2 TB 7200 RPM SATA 6 GB/s (storage) Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4 GB GDDR5 to Dual Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti 8 GB GDDr6 with Nvidia NVLink SL Enabled

It’s quite a range from low to high, and we expect that the prices will reflect those options.

Alienware Aurora R11: Design

(Image credit: Alienware)

For the most part, the Alienware Aurora R11 looks quite similar to the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition. It’s got a cylindrical chassis with a tasteful LED strip in the front. Opening the chassis doesn’t seem to require any tools, and everything inside is both organized and spacious. There’s also a light-up Alienware logo near the back of the machine, and you can get the Aurora R11 with either a black or white chassis.

Alienware Aurora R11: Ports

(Image credit: Alienware)

Whatever you need to plug in, the Alienware Aurora R11 has a port for it. On the front, there are three USB-A ports, one USB-C port, and separate 3.5 mm jacks for audio and mic inputs. Over on the back, you’ll find ten more USB ports, an Ethernet port, a variety of audio ports (including an optical output) and some HDMI and DisplayPorts, depending on what kind of GPU you get.

Tom’s Guide will have a more definitive take on the Aurora R11 once we get one in for review, but for the moment, it looks like a gorgeous and highly customizable machine. How it runs, and whether it’s worth the price, are yet to be seen.