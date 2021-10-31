I tried this TikTok hack to deodorize a drain — and it actually works

Cleaning hacks always seem to be trending on TikTok, but it’s hit and miss whether they actually work. This latest cleaning hack to deodorize a drain has gone viral and is definitely a useful trick to know.

If your drain starts to smell bad or has a rotten egg odor, it can be rather unpleasant for the home (especially if you have guests). The first thing we tend to do is spend a lot of money buying different cleaning products and sprays in a bid to get rid of bad smells. Trouble is, they only linger back again some weeks later. But this TikTok hack may well be the answer to your smelly sink and can banish odors for good.

The Tiktok video in question shows us that you can easily deodorize your drain in just three easy steps. What’s more, you don’t even have to spend a fortune as you’re likely to have these ingredients in your kitchen. I decided to put this cleaning hack to the test.

How to deodorize your drain in three steps

1. Pour half a cup of baking soda down the sink hole.

2. Add half a cup of white vinegar which will cause a chemical reaction — that's what makes baking soda and vinegar so good at cleaning. It will start to bubble and fizz up. Leave it to sit for around 10-15 minutes.

Pouring water to deodorize a drain (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. Finally, boil water in a kettle, and carefully pour down the sink hole. Simple!

Another useful tip is to add a capful of disinfectant or, if you have a garbage disposer, chuck in and grind some lemons to give it a fresh fragrance. Surprisingly, there were no longer any smells or odors coming from my drain, which meant it actually worked!

Bottle of disinfectant (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

It’s worth noting that this is only a short-term solution, and if you often have smelly drains around the home, this may indicate a serious, drainage problem. In which case, you should call in a plumber to take a look.

So, next time you smell something funky coming from your drains, these simple cupboard ingredients could save the day!

What causes a smelly drain?

If you're wondering why your drains smell funny, the answer is down to whatever has gone down there. Typically, these are things like food particles, hair, grease, gunk and other bacteria forming in your pipes.

Over time, this can line your pipes and attract more bacteria that can release bad odors and smells. Once it starts to clog up your pipes, this will prevent water from draining, in which case you're going to want to know how to unclog a drain.