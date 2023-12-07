33 best travel gifts for 2023 — gadgets and gear for jetsetters, roadtrippers and more

Nothing beats packing your bags and taking off on an adventure, whether by land, sky or sea. Most folks appreciate a good getaway, and gifts that encourage such excursion are almost certain to be well received. This is why we picked our 33 best travel gifts for 2023.

From handheld game consoles to sturdy walking boots to the perfect neck pillow, the experts here at Tom's Guide have strong opinions on which items most deserve space in your suitcase or carry-on. Moreover, if it made this list, it's legit.

The best travel gifts range in price from under $20 up to several hundred. Regardless of taste or destination, we've got ideas that should please even the fussiest of jetsetters. Now boarding: the best travel gifts of 2023.

Airplane Essentials

Bose QuietComfort 45

A quality pair of noise cancelling headphones can mean the difference between a peaceful flight and a headache-inducing one. Don't settle for just any pair. These Bose Bluetooth headphones are battle-tested and staff-approved. Find out why in our Bose QuietComfort 45 review.

Wandrd Prvke 21L backpack

This oddly-named backpack is full of secret compartments and features, including an oversized weather-resistant roll-top for expanding storage and a hide-away water bottle pocket. The main area is also highly configurable, with plenty of space for gadgets and gear — there are even separate sections for a laptop and a tablet. Oh, and it fits nicely under the seat in front.

Hydro Flask

Beyond being well-rested, staying hydrated is one of the keys to beating Jet Lag. To do that, you need a good refillable vessel. The Hydro Flask is our favorite water bottle for travel because of its thin, attractive design and outstanding insulation that keeps bevs cold for 24 hours or more. It also comes in an array of snazzy colors.

Keemall Inflatable Neck Pillow

A decent inflatable neck pillow just may be the ultimate travel hack. This one is just $15 and has a soft, machine-washable cover. Inflation takes just a couple of breaths into the one-way air valve. And when deflated, the Keemall can be packed into a small carrying case for easy stowage.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2

Want the best noise cancelling earbuds money can buy? Say no more. These second-generation Bose QuietComforts will isolate you into a tranquil zone of peace and quiet. Audio quality is also excellent, which is perhaps why we called them the best-ever wireless earbuds for noise cancellation in our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review.

JLab JBuds Mini

For some affordable ear candy, check out these JBuds Mini wireless earbuds. For $39, they provide solid audio quality in a petite and stylish package. They also boast decent battery life and a durable design. For more on why we love them, read our JLab JBuds Mini review.

Anker PowerCore Slim 10000

This rugged Anker pack is one of the best portable chargers you can buy. The 10,000 mAh battery has plenty of juice to recharge your smartphone multiple times, just in case the seat-back power is once again on the fritz. It also boasts ports for USB-A, USB-C and Micro-USB. (Note: be sure to clip the coupon on Amazon to save 30%),

Luggage

Away Travel Bigger Carry-On

Smart luggage is a smart move. The Bigger Carry-On from Away Travel features a built-in removable battery to keep gadgets charged. It's also super sleek, durable and overhead compartment compliant. Find out more about why we love the Away Travel Bigger Carry-On in our review.

REI Big Haul 60 Duffel

As its name implies, the Big Haul is all about schlepping lots of stuff — 60 liters worth, to be exact. Best of all, it can be carried as either a backpack or a duffel bag, and the straps easily tuck away when not in use. It also boasts numerous attachment points and a weather-resistant exterior.

Delsey Paris Helium Aero Luggage

Checking a bag? This lightweight, hard-sided spinner suitcase is tough-built and cleared for takeoff. It features two internal zippered compartments, a durable polycarbonate exterior and the ability to expand capacity by two inches (just in case you pick up too many souvenirs). Best of all, it's also designed to survive occasional mishaps like tumbles down subway stairs.

Tech Gadgets

Sony ZV-1 vlogging camera

Get your vlog on with Sony's pint-sized ZV-1 video camera. It shoots high-quality 4K and is simple to operate. Flip the screen around for selfies or shoot in vertical mode for sharing on social. It also features rock-solid image stabilization and reliable autofocus tuned to human faces. Find out what else it offers in our Sony ZV-1 review.

Apple AirTag

Never misplace your keys, car, smartphone, wallet or luggage again with one of these little round trackers. Sold individually or in four-packs, they offer peace of mind for those on the move, especially when checked bags and short connections are part of the itinerary. Learn more in our Apple AirTag review.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 40

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 is a stylish and compact instant camera that makes use of the brand's smallest (and most affordable) Instax Mini format. Dead-simple to operate with no shortage of retro charm, the Mini 40 is a great road trip companion. Find out more in our Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 review.

Theragun Mini massage gun

Theragun's most compact massage gun doesn't skimp on the power. With three intensities to choose from and a low-profile design, this little device is the ultimate travel and adventure companion, especially after an eight-hour flight in coach.

Fitbit Charge 6

Monitor your health and wellness with the best overall fitness tracker of 2023. The Fitbit Charge 6 keeps tabs on heart rhythm, blood oxygen saturation, pulse, skin temperature, sleep quality and more. Of course, it can also track your fitness stats as you explore. Find out more in our Fitbit Charge 6 review.

GoPro Hero10 Black

If getting extreme is part of your travel plans, you'll need a decent action camera to document your exploits. The GoPro Hero10 Black may not be the brand's most recent release, but it's plenty capable and can often be found for a discount. Video quality is top-notch, as is image stabilization. Want to know more? Read our GoPro Hero10 Black review.

Games and Entertainment

Apple iPad Air

The latest Apple iPad Air is the best overall tablet of 2023 and a great choice for travel, thanks to its lightweight (and elegant) design. It also offers great battery life, a truly stunning display and speedy performance. For more on why we love it, head to our Apple iPad Air review.

Kindle Paper White

The Kindle Paper White is one of the best e-readers out there, thanks to a large 6.8-inch display and ten weeks of battery life. It's also water-resistant and reasonably tough-built. Learn more in our Kindle Paper White review.

Nintendo Switch (Mario Kart 8 Bundle)

One of the best holiday Nintendo Switch deals is this Mario Kart 8 Bundle for $299 at Best Buy. You get a Switch console, a digital copy Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Switch Online. Not to shabby considering the console alone usually costs that amount.

Nintendo Switch Lite - Blue

The Nintendo Switch Lite doesn't offer the same hybrid gameplay as its big brother. But it plays all the same games. And for those often on the go, it may be a better choice thanks to its petite, lightweight design. Find out more in our Nintendo Switch Lite review.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Believe the hype. This game is expansive, nostalgic, fun and totally awesome. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is finally available for the Nintendo Switch (and Switch Lite). Grab a copy today and get lost in the vast lands and skies of Hyrule.

Outerwear and Weather Prep

L.L. Bean PrimaLoft Packaway Hooded Jacket

This lightweight, insulated synthetic jacket is the perfect mid-layer for cold-weather activities like hiking and snowboarding. It's also a good choice for those who get chilly easily on airplanes. When not being worn, the PrimaLoft Packaway does what its name suggests: packs away into an interior zippered chest pocket. In this form, it makes for a good travel pillow.

Patagonia Houdini packable jacket

Fun fact: This was Houdini’s favorite jacket, hence the name. He even wore it during some of his most famous escapes. Okay, not really, but there is something magical about a packable garment that takes up almost no space, weighs next to nothing, yet provides a fair amount of weather protection.

Scarpa Maverick Mid GTX Hiking Boot

Stylish and supportive, these Italian hiking boots are appropriate for dirt or pavement. The outsole strikes a perfect balance between stiff and flexible, a Gore-Tex liner keeps your toes dry and an odor-crushing insole ensures you don't offend anyone. They're also among the best hiking boots in 2023.

Outdoor Research Helium Rain Jacket

Offering greater rain protection than the Patagonia Houdini, the Outdoor Research Helium Rain Jacket will keep you dry in all but heavy and/or sustained downpours. It's also lightweight, comfortable and super breathable. Plus, like all the jackets in this guide, it packs down for easy carrying.

Road Trip Essentials

Stanley Adventure to Go Insulated Travel Tumbler

Whether you want to keep 35 ounces of coffee hot and fresh for up to 25 hours or a thirst-quenching beverage ice-cold for 27 hours or more, this insulated stainless steel thermos has your back. It boasts a leakproof design with a built-in cup that doubles as a lid. It's also seemingly bombproof.

Noco Boost Plus GB40 1000A Battery Jump Starter

Kiss the dreaded jumper cables and awkward pleas with strangers goodbye forever. For less than $100, an automatic jump starter is a great emergency kit addition, especially if you live somewhere cold. It can also be used to charge electronics and has a built-in LED flashlight.