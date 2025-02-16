This modular Bedgear mattress boasts dual-sided firmness — and it's $300 off for Presidents' Day
Customize your sleep setup with this high-performance mattress, now on sale from $1,799
Looking for a mattress you and your partner can both agree on? This could be the deal for you — the Bedgear M3 Performance mattress is now $300 off at Bedgear, which brings a queen to $2,199 (was $2,499). It features an interchangeable modular design that allows you to tailor the firmness of each side, along with a suite of other tasty features.
Some of the best mattresses we've tried have customizable firmness, but the Bedgear M3 takes it to another level by featuring two feels on one surface. Choose from four comfort levels, ranging from plush to firm. You can also swap or remove the cover, comfort layer, and Independent Suspension coils to create your ideal mattress.
There's nothing quite like the Bedgear M3 in this year's Presidents' Day mattress sales so if you're hoping to avoid sleep divorce but don't want to spend a small fortune on a smart bed, give this one a look.
Bedgear M3 Performance Mattress
Was from: $2,099
Now from: $1,799
Saving: $300 at Bedgear
Summary: This high-tech mattress from Bedgear features the firm's interchangeable modular design that lets you choose the firmness on both sides, meaning that you and your partner can create your perfect sleep feel. Further customize the feel by adding or swapping the Independent Suspension coils. The Ver-Tex cooling cover and ventilated comfort layer add breathability. It's also available in a split-head design in king and queen; when combined with an adjustable base, this will allow both sides to elevate the head for reading or sleeping.
Price history: The Bedgear M3 Performance Mattress is the brand's most premium model, with plenty of customization options to help you get the perfect night's sleep. It's got a premium price tag too, with a queen going for $2,199 (was $2,499). The $300 discount does make it rather more palatable though, especially compared to the best smart mattresses.
Benefits: free shipping with $199 return fee | 30-day trial or 100-day returns (unopened) | 10-year warranty
Got a lower budget? Try this...
Bedgear S Performance Mattress: was from $549 now from $499 at Bedgear
Bedgear's budget mattress has a smaller discount for Presidents' Day, with $50 off the MSRP. This mattress boasts a cool-to-the-touch surface, enhanced breathability, and three firmness levels to choose from. This all-foam mattress is made with CertiPUR-US-certified materials. If you're a hot sleeper, this is a great budget option, especially if you prefer foam over springs. We haven't tested this one, but it has a good reception from buyers, boasting 125,000 5-star reviews. After discount, a queen is $749 (was $799).
Jack, a multimedia journalist, is the Sleep Deals Writer for Tom's Guide. Since attaining his journalism degree at the University of Gloucestershire, Jack has built up eight years of experience in writing and content creation. At Tom’s Guide, he is responsible for reporting on the latest deals and sales on mattresses, mattress toppers, beds, bedding, and sleep tech. Jack is fascinated by the link between sleep and mental health, productivity, and general quality-of-life. He’s especially interested in exploring how technology from brands like Sleep Number and Eight Sleep can improve sleep and general wellbeing. His other interests include live music and gaming, subjects about which he has penned thousands of words.
