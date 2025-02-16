This modular Bedgear mattress boasts dual-sided firmness — and it's $300 off for Presidents' Day

Looking for a mattress you and your partner can both agree on? This could be the deal for you — the Bedgear M3 Performance mattress is now $300 off at Bedgear, which brings a queen to $2,199 (was $2,499). It features an interchangeable modular design that allows you to tailor the firmness of each side, along with a suite of other tasty features.

Some of the best mattresses we've tried have customizable firmness, but the Bedgear M3 takes it to another level by featuring two feels on one surface. Choose from four comfort levels, ranging from plush to firm. You can also swap or remove the cover, comfort layer, and Independent Suspension coils to create your ideal mattress.

There's nothing quite like the Bedgear M3 in this year's Presidents' Day mattress sales so if you're hoping to avoid sleep divorce but don't want to spend a small fortune on a smart bed, give this one a look.

Bedgear M3 Performance Mattress

Was from: $2,099

Now from: $1,799

Saving: $300 at Bedgear Summary: This high-tech mattress from Bedgear features the firm's interchangeable modular design that lets you choose the firmness on both sides, meaning that you and your partner can create your perfect sleep feel. Further customize the feel by adding or swapping the Independent Suspension coils. The Ver-Tex cooling cover and ventilated comfort layer add breathability. It's also available in a split-head design in king and queen; when combined with an adjustable base, this will allow both sides to elevate the head for reading or sleeping. Price history: The Bedgear M3 Performance Mattress is the brand's most premium model, with plenty of customization options to help you get the perfect night's sleep. It's got a premium price tag too, with a queen going for $2,199 (was $2,499). The $300 discount does make it rather more palatable though, especially compared to the best smart mattresses. Benefits: free shipping with $199 return fee | 30-day trial or 100-day returns (unopened) | 10-year warranty

Got a lower budget? Try this...