Yes Lucid mattresses are affordable, but are they any good?

Lucid Mattress is a bed-in-a-box brand that offers a line-up of budget-friendly mattresses, along with mattress toppers and bedding. Their most popular mattresses are made of memory foam, but they sell latex and hybrid models, too. However, are Lucid mattresses any good or are they a waste of money?

While many of this yea's best mattresses are mid-range and luxury options, some picks will be out of many people's budgets. Meanwhile, the credo at Lucid Mattress is that "a quality mattress doesn't have to be so pricey", but do their beds live up to that statement?

Here, we'll take a look at what Lucid mattresses are and if their worth buying in the upcoming Black Friday mattress deals and sales. Plus, if you decide that a Lucid mattress is for you, we've rounded up the three top Lucid mattresses to buy today.

The top 3 Lucid mattresses to buy

1. Lucid Memory Foam Mattress: $229.99 at Lucid

Available in plush or medium-firm, the Memory Foam Mattress is Lucid's entry-level and cheapest bed. It's also one of the brand's most popular, with a queen priced at $389.99. Like the best memory foam mattresses we've tested, the bed uses gel-infused memory foam for temperature regulation.

2. Lucid Gel Memory Foam Mattress:189.99 at Amazon

The discontinued original Memory Foam Mattress, this charcoal-and-gel-infused all-foam bed is available in six different height options and three different firmness levels. Right now a queen 10" model in medium-firm is $339.99.

3. The Lucid Gel + Aloe Vera Hybrid Mattress: $279.99 at Lucid Mattress

Like the best hybrid mattresses on the market, the Lucid Gel +Aloe Vera Hybrid uses individually-encased coils for support and gel-infused memory foam for comfort. Designed for all sleep positions and standing at 10 inches tall, the Gel + Aloe Vera Hybrid is $399.99 for a queen.

What are Lucid mattresses?

Lucid mattresses are a budget-friendly line-up of memory foam, hybrid, and latex mattresses made by online sleep brand Lucid Mattress. As mattresses in a box, Lucid beds are compressed, rolled, boxed and delivered free of charge to your doorstep.

Along with mattresses, Lucid also offers bedding and mattress toppers, including the Gel Memory Foam Topper that currently graces our best mattress toppers guide.

There are currently three mattresses available to buy directly from Lucid: the Memory Foam Mattress (the brand's most popular, best-value all-foam mattress); Gel + Aloe Vera Hybrid Mattress (a hybrid model that combines coils with aloe vera and gel-infused foam); and the Latex Hybrid Mattress (a best-selling latex bed that uses premium and cooling materials).

While there are only three beds offered through the brand's website, you can still buy their discontinued beds from third party retailers, such as Amazon. This especially includes the Lucid Gel Memory Foam Mattress. The bed was Lucid's most popular model, and you can also find it in our best cheap mattress guide for its cooling touch.

How much are Lucid mattresses?

The main draw of Lucid mattresses are their affordable price tags. When combining the three mattress available and Lucid (taking into account that prices vary depending on which height or firmness option you pick), the average price of a queen-sized Lucid Mattress is still under $500 ($447.99) - and that's excluding the discounts and "Daily Deal" that Lucid offers.

Their cheapest mattress is the Memory Foam Mattress, and all-foam bed available in either plush or medium-firm, and it's $389.99 for a queen size at full retail price. The most expensive Lucid Mattress is the Latex Hybrid, a best-selling cooling latex bed that goes for $479.99 (firm, 10-inch version) or $579.99 (medium, 12-inch version).

Sales aren't evergreen at Lucid, but there are "Daily Deal"s, which usually take 25% to 30% off one product, including mattresses and bed toppers. We're also expecting to see some price drops in the lead up to this year's Black Friday sales. When buying directly from Lucid, you also get some pretty good extras, too: a 100-night sleep trial, free shipping, and a 10-year warranty.

Are Lucid mattress reviews good?

On Lucid's official website, customer reviews are mostly positive, with the majority of customers awarding four or five stars to the mattresses. The most well-received mattresses are the Memory Foam Mattress the Latex Hybrid Mattress, with both have an overall rating of 4.8 stars, followed by the Gel + Aloe Vera Hybrid Mattress with 4.2 stars.

Users praise the quick delivery, easy set-up, support, and comfort, but there have been some complaints about corners of mattresses not expanding fully and delivery mix-ups (however, negative reviews are rare).

Over at Amazon, the Lucid 14 Inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress (infused with bamboo, charcoal and gel for temperature regulation) is a best-seller, with over 52,000 ratings and an overall score of 4.4 stars. 71% of customers awarded the bed five stars and praised the excellent value for money, comfort, and the lack of off-gassing.

In terms of durability, the 10-year warranty suggests that a Lucid Mattress should be replaced after a decade of use. Lucid themselves say that the mattresses should last 10 years at the most.

Where can you buy a Lucid Mattress?

You can by Lucid's current mattress line-up directly from Lucid (though be aware that the Latex Hybrid is sold out with the exception of a firm twin XL). Buying directly from the brand will guarantee you 100 nights to test out the mattress, along with a 10-year warranty.

However, if you want one of Lucid's discontinued or sold-out models, you may have to turn to a third party retailer, such as Amazon or Kohl's. While these may not guarantee you a 100-night trials (with Amazon, it's usually 30-day returns), prices tend to be lower and the retailers serve as a last-chance saloon to get your hands on a discontinued model.

How do you return a Lucid mattress?

To be eligible for a return, you will have to have slept on your Lucid mattress for at least 30 nights and no more than 100 nights. Also, you will need to have used a mattress protector on your bed throughout the trial. (We reccomend using a good, water-resistant mattress protector like the ones found in our best mattress protector guide.)

If after 30 nights of use you decide that you want to return your Lucid mattress and want a full refund, you will need to cover return shipping costs and have the receipt and warranty documentation to hand. Alternatively, you can donate the mattress to a local charity and provide proof of donation for a full refund.

If you purchased the Lucid mattress from Amazon, please read our guide on how to return a mattress to Amazon.