My favorite mattress is 15% off right now — and you can save an extra $50 in tonight's flash sale

Act fast and save on a luxury Saatva mattress, with 15% off all orders over $1,000 — plus an additional $50 discount in the flash sale. Tonight only, you can buy a queen size Saatva Classic for just $1,734 at Saatva.

This adds up to one of the biggest mattress sales we've seen this year at Saatva and we don't expect a better deal until Memorial Day in late May.

Premium Saatva mattresses consistently rate among our favorite beds, with the flagship Classic leading our guide to the best mattresses of 2025. Our Senior Sleep Editor has spent thousands of hours reviewing mattresses and described the Classic as "the comfiest luxury mattress we've tested."

This flash sale is set to end soon, so read on to discover why the Saatva Classic is worth the investment...

Saatva Classic Mattress: twin from $1,399 now $1,099 at Saatva

Saatva's flagship Classic mattress pairs full-body comfort with a luxury finish that belongs in a five-star hotel room. Our Saatva Classic review team awarded it full marks across our testing criteria, with impressive pressure relief, cooling comfort and edge-to-edge support. This is the best hybrid mattress we've tested and as the handcrafted design is available in three firmness levels and two heights, it suits a range of sleep styles. Right now, a 15% off sale reduces a queen from $2,099 to $1,784 — among the better Saatva mattress sales we've seen. And to sweeten the deal, tonight only you can claim an extra $50 off. Now is the time to shop, as you're unlikely to see a better discount before Memorial Day (when we're keeping our fingers crossed for the return of Saatva's famous $400 off sale.) Our review: ★★★★★

User score: ★★★★★ (3,900+ reviews)

Why the Saatva Classic is out top-rated mattress

The Saatva Classic has been our number one mattress for a while now and after a recent re-test, it's cemented its place at the top.

We tested the 11.5 inch, Luxury Firm Saatva Classic and praised its exceptional support. The reinforced center lifts the hips while the quilted pillow-top offers ample cushioning, to prevent pressure build-up at the lower back.

Earning five stars for temperature regulation, edge support and motion isolation, the Classic is an excellent choice for couples. And the benefits are also market leading, with a 365-night trial, a lifetime warranty and free white glove delivery.

Smaller budget? Try this...