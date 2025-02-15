Hot sleepers! Get 30% off this cooling mattress infused with copper in the Presidents' Day sales

Are you seeking a way to stop waking in hot sweats? A cooling mattress could be the solution to your temperature woes. Today, we've searched the Presidents; Day sales and found an amazing mattress that's less than $500 — the Brooklyn Bedding Copperflex mattress is 30% off at Brooklyn Bedding, bringing the price of a queen down to $465.50 (was $665). For specialist cooling tech, we think that's great value.

Brooklyn Bedding is the brand behind some of this year's best mattresses, prioritizing quality without premium price tags to match. This 12" mattress comprises six layers for with copper-infused memory foam that avoids the warming properties that tend to put people off memory foam mattresses. It also boasts solid pressure relief and zoned lumbar support.

For more Presidents' Day mattress sales, check out our Presidents' Day mattress sales live blog, which we're updating throughout the weekend with the latest deals as they land. For now, let's take a look at this excellent deal from Brooklyn Bedding.

Brooklyn Bedding Copperflex mattress

Was from: $465

Now from: $325.50

Saving: up to $279 at Brooklyn Bedding Summary: Seeking one of the best memory foam mattresses that won't have you overheating at night? The CopperFlex's memory foam is infused with copper particles, which wick away moisture and regulate heat. Pair this with the mattresses' excellent pressure relief and 3-zoned lumbar support and you've got yourself an incredible sleep experience. The mattress is made up of 6 layers that combine cooling gel memory foam, quilted foam and high-density memory foam to create a medium-firm feel. We expect this to suit most sleeping positions, as the lumbar support will help keep the spine aligned while the pressure relieving foam will allow sleepers to sink in just enough to feel comfortable throughout the night. Price history: Brooklyn Bedding's mattresses are almost never sold at full price. We'll usually see a 25% discount sitewide, but during major sales this increases to 30%. This is the maximum Brooklyn Bedding mattress discount since we've been tracking them. If you've been considering a Brooklyn Bedding mattress, now is absolutely the time to buy. Benefits: 120-night trial | limited lifetime warranty | free shipping

