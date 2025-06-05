‘The most cloud-like pillow ever’ — Purple launches new GridCloud pillow and side sleepers will love it

Purple is a top-rated sleep brand, renowned for its signature pressure relieving GelFlex Grid layer. The brand has combined the responsiveness of this flexible layer with the ultra plush comfort of down-alternative fibers to produce a new cloud-like pillow. Like the sound of that? The GridCloud Pillow is now available to shop at Purple.

Purple GridCloud Pillow specs Release date: June 2025

Sizes: Standard

Warranty: 1 year

Trial: 100nights

The inclusion of Purple's GelFlex layer in their beds makes them comparable to some of the best mattresses of the year, thanks to its responsive support and breathable structure. The brand has now combined this layer with a down-alternative fill for what they are dubbing their softest pillow ever.

The new model boasts similarities to the Purple Harmony, which we rate as one of the best pillows of the year. The open construction of the GelFlex layer and breathable cover makes the GridCloud a good choice for hot sleepers and anyone who loves a soft, supportive and breathable pillow. Scroll down to learn more about the product specs...

Purple GridCloud Pillow: at $149 at Purple

The new model is only available in a single standard size for now and is priced at $149. It comes with the usual Purple bedding benefits including 100-night trial, one-year warranty and free shipping.

Purple GridCloud Pillow: Price

The Purple GridCloud pillow is currently only available in a standard size and is priced at $149. This makes it the most affordable pillow of the brand after the two others in the Cloud range (the TwinCloud and Cloud, both starting at $99 for a standard.)

While there isn't an introductory offer on the GridCloud, we will be tracking deals over on our Purple mattress sales as they arrive. Purple frequently offers a 10% off bundle sale on their pillows (this deal brings a double pack of standard Harmony pillows from $398 to $358, but no such deal for the GridCloud at present.)

The lack of deals aside, the GridCloud comes with the standard Purple bedding benefits like a 100-night trial, one-year warranty and free shipping and returns. The brand specifies that it will replace your pillow for up to one year, if you find anything wrong with it.

(Image credit: Purple)

Purple GridCloud Pillow: Features

Even though it boasts similarities to the Purple Harmony, the GridCloud stands out with its unique blend of materials and design.

It consists of a premium down-alternative fill core, which is what makes it so plush. The silicone coating on the fibers also enhances the durability, which means you don't have to constantly fluff up the pillow to maintain its shape and support.

This is surrounded by the brand's signature GelFlex Grid, delivering that responsive support to your head, neck and shoulders, so you get to enjoy the softness of the fibers without feeling like you're sinking into the pillow. It is also designed to effectively contour to your form giving you cradling pressure relief and instant relaxation.

All this is topped with a hypoallergenic, moisture-wicking cover which works well with the breathable gel layer, making the GridCloud a suitable choice for hot sleepers too.

When it comes to maintenance, the actual core layer is spot clean only, while you can remove and machine wash the top stretchy cover in cold water on a gentle cycle.