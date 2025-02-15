5 mistakes to avoid when shopping for a mattress in the Presidents' Day sales

Presidents’ Day weekend is here and there are plenty of bargains to be had. But getting the best deal takes a little bit of skill and knowledge. I’ve been writing about mattresses and sleep for many years, and I’ve picked up plenty of tips on how to get the best bargains, along with plenty of tips on mistakes to avoid.

Picking the best mattress for your sleeping style and body type is one of the most important decisions in life. After all, we spend vast amounts of time in our beds and you’ll want to ensure that your mattress is comfortable and allows you to get a good night’s sleep.



Choose poorly and you’ll end up with uncomfortable sleep and possible aches and pains. So, while the Presidents’ Day mattress sales might have plenty of bargains, it’s important to know the mistakes to avoid so that you don’t end up with the wrong mattress.

1. Shopping on price alone

It’s easy to look at a big discount on a mattress and be seduced into buying. We all love a bargain after all. But a big discount doesn’t always mean that this is the right mattress for you. There’s no point buying a cheaper mattress if it isn’t going to support your sleeping style and body weight.

If a mattress is cheap to start with, it may not be supportive enough to give you a good night’s sleep. That’s not to say that there aren’t good cheap mattresses out there, but you shouldn’t go on price alone.

In addition, it’s common for MSRPs to fluctuate throughout the year, which means you can’t always take a deal at face value. Some mattress brands will increase the MSRP of their products around sales events to make it look like you’re getting a bigger percentage discount. And aside from unscrupulous practices, there’s also the very real fact that prices are increasing all round – you could be waiting years for a historical low that’s now never going to come. The good news is that we track mattress deals throughout the year, so you can be sure of picking up the best prices if you follow our recommendations.

2. Not shopping around for a better deal

Nowadays it’s not just the brands’ own websites that sell their mattresses. There are a host of third-party retailers out there (some less salubrious than others), so could you get a better deal by going elsewhere?

As with all things, the answer is ‘sometimes’. Legitimate websites such as Amazon, Mattress Firm and even Walmart are worth checking out for better deals. Amazon, of course, has its own Amazon Prime Day where you’ll find big discounts on many of their products.



You can often pick up huge discounts, especially on slightly older models and, if you use Amazon Prime for example, you’ll have the benefit of free and extremely quick delivery. With many of the best memory foam mattresses and best hybrid mattresses shipped in a box, it’s easy for third-party retailers to deliver to your door.

However, don’t be too hasty when buying from a third-party retailer. Most mattresses in a box have long sleep trials and free returns. You need to check that you’ll be eligible for these if you buy the mattress from a third-party – it’s no good buying a mattress online if you can’t try it out first.

3. Buying the wrong mattress type for your sleep needs

When it comes to buying a mattress online, it can sometimes seem as if there’s a baffling array to choose from. And if you don’t know what type of mattress will suit your sleeping needs, you could end up buying totally the wrong type for your body weight and sleeping style. If you’re not sure where to start, I’d recommend reading our guide on how to choose a mattress which helps explain all your options. But as a general overview, you’ll first need to decide on the right firmness to suit your sleeping style and body weight.

Although there’s no ‘one size fits all’ when it comes to mattresses, there are some basic rules of thumb to follow. The best mattresses for side sleepers have plenty of cushioning around the pressure points of the shoulders and hips, allowing these sleepers to sink into the mattress and avoid any pressure build-ups. These mattresses are also a good fit for lightweight sleepers.



Back sleepers, on the other hand, need a medium firm mattress to help keep their spines aligned. Unsurprisingly, I’d recommend one of the best medium firm mattresses to help provide the support needed. These mattresses could also be a great pick for combination sleepers or those of an average weight. Stomach sleepers need a firmer mattress that will help to keep their hips raised and spine aligned. The best mattresses for stomach sleepers aren’t necessarily ultra firm, but they will have superior lumbar support that keeps the hips from sinking into the mattress. Firmer mattresses are also a good fit for heavier bodies.

4. Not checking the returns policy

Yes, I know it’s boring to read the terms and conditions, but you really do need to check the returns policy when you’re buying a mattress online. Firstly, I really wouldn’t recommend buying a mattress online unless it comes with a sleep trial . A trial period allows you to test your new mattress properly at home – it can take several weeks for your body to adjust to a new mattress, so a proper mattress trial with a minimum of 90 nights really is essential.

You also need to check the policy for returning a mattress after a sleep trial. Most brands will insist that you sleep on the mattress for at least 30 nights before returning and some will only allow you to exchange the mattress rather than return it for a refund. Other brands, such as Saatva, charge a return fee. It’s also important to follow any stipulations so as not to void a mattress trial – using a mattress protector is usually essential.

Mattresses also come with warranties and some brands even offer a ‘forever’ warranty. Of course, there’s no such thing as a mattress that will last forever, and some of these warranties are prorated over time. Be aware as well that warranties won’t cover minimal sagging, physical abuse, minor imperfections or increase in softness from regular use.

5. Not checking the delivery time

If you’re buying a mattress in the sales, it’s important to check delivery times. Some brands have ultra-fast shipping, such as DreamCloud, Nectar and Purple who will all deliver in one to two days, while other higher-end brands make their mattresses to order, such as Saatva.

It’s also worth noting that these shipping times stated are just averages and you won’t get a completely accurate shipping time until you’ve entered your address as some locations take longer to deliver to.

Coupled with this is that there could be delays shipping your mattress out during sale periods if there’s high demand for a product. But again, this should be stated once you’ve entered an address. All of this means that it’s important to factor in the delivery time, particularly if you’re in a rush to get a new mattress.