Prime Day laptop deals I'd actually buy — last-minute picks for MacBooks, gaming laptops, Chromebooks and more
Your last chance to save big on the best laptops for Prime Day
The last day of Prime Day is here, meaning it's your final chance to grab massive savings on a wide selection of laptop deals. After covering Amazon's biggest sales event for over six years, I'm still shocked by many of the major price cuts on MacBooks, Windows laptops and even gaming laptops equipped with the latest RTX 50-series power.
I've reviewed my fair share of the best laptops out there, and scoring a discount on these machines is well worth the savings. That includes getting £150 off the MacBook Air M4, and another favorite of mine is this Asus Gaming V16 with an RTX 5060 that's below £1,000. Now that's a deal gamers should jump on.
But that's not all. For a dirt-cheap laptop that students and families can take full advantage of, this Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 Chromebook for just £159 will do the trick, and if you're after top-tier performance without making a massive dent in your wallet, check out this RTX 5070-equipped Alienware 16X Aurora that's £300 off.
You won't find deals like this anytime soon, so if you're planning on an all-new laptop or PC upgrade, there's no better time than the final day of Prime Day. I've been hunting down the best laptop deals so far, and will continue live-tracking any must-see discounts right here. Keep this page bookmarked, find yourself a deal and get saving!
Windows laptop deals
The HP Laptop 15 is a simple, effective 15-inch laptop with enough power to breeze through everyday tasks, and it's now down to just £269. Expect a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display with an AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. As a family laptop or for sutdents, this wil do the job.
A glorious OLED display now just under £650? Now that's a laptop any photo or video editor would want, along with those who adore watching shows on a beautiful screen. The Acer Swift Go 14 is a portable, stylish laptop sporting a 14-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED display with an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD.
Still one of the best laptops around, the Dell XPS 13 with a powerful Snapdragon X Elite CPU is now down to under £1,000. That's now all it packs, as you'll also find a 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. For the specs it packs, and it's wonderful battery life and design (beware, it's a haptic touchpad), you can't go wrong with a price on this stellar laptop.
The LG Gram 16 is now down by £300, and this Copilot+ AI PC makes for a fantastic MacBook alternative. Sporting a 16-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1440) IPS display, Intel Core Ultra 7 256V chip, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, expect a powerful, lightweight and extremely thin notebook for working on the go.
Macbook deals
The MacBook Air M4 is easily one of the best laptops you can get, especially now that it's down to just £849! The base model comes with the powerful M4 chip, 16GB of unified memory and a 256GB SSD, along with the glorious 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display. For something stronger, though, there are other options.
MacBook Air M4 (16GB/512GB): was $1,199 now $1,026
MacBook Air M4 (24GB/512GB): was $1,399 now $1,206
One of the best laptops with an even bigger screen? You got it. The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air boasts a 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, and that's more screen real estate for work, watching shows and even some gaming. Better yet, its more powerful configurations are also discounted!
MacBook Air M4 (16GB/512GB): was £1,399 now £1,206
MacBook Air M4 (24GB/512GB): was £1,599 now £1,387
For the power users, the MacBook Pro M4 is right up your street, and it's now down by over £150! It's the next step up from the Air models, and can perform stronger feats with its design and improved 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display. For even stronger options featuring M4 Pro and M4 Max, there are discounts here, too.
MacBook Pro (M4 Pro/512GB): was £1,999 now £1,749
MacBook Pro (M4 Max/512GB): was £3,199 now £2,879
Gaming laptop deals
A gaming laptop for just £649? The Acer Nitro V 16 provides! I've gamed on an Acer Nitro V with an RTX 4050, and it manages to pull off some surprising gaming power. This model takes it further with its AMD Ryzen 5 8645HS CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD with an impressive 16-inch WUXGA (1920x1200) IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate.
One of the best gaming laptops for the money, this MSI Cyborg 15 delivers RTX 4060 power in a slick, cyberpunk-inspired design. You're also getting an Intel Core i7 13620H CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, along with a 15.6-inch 144Hz FHD (1920 x 1080) display. For £721, it's a fantastic shout for anyone after an entry-level gaming laptop.
For an entry-level laptop that's now down to £759, this HP Victus 15 is worth checking out. Its specs are behind the times, but for simple multiplayer or single-player titles, you can get a lot out of it. It comes with an Intel Core i7-12650H CPU, an RTX 4050, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Oh, and a 15-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display with a 144Hz refresh rate.
Get £250 off this strong mid-range gaming system from Asus — giving you a 16-inch gaming laptop for under £1,000! It packs an Intel Core Ultra 7 240H CPU, RTX 5060 GPU, 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD!
For the next step up, this Lenovo Legion 5 with an RTX 5070 offers the gaming chops for supremely smooth and powerful performance. It comes equipped with an Intel Core i7-13650HX CPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Plus, you're getting a 15-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate.
This powerful Alienware 16X Aurora with an RTX 5070 offers peak performance with a super-fast 240Hz 16-inch (2560 x 1600) display. It also features an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX chip, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for good measure. Now that it's £300 off, this is one of the best RTX 50-series deals around.
The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is our top pick as the best gaming laptop to get, and with this deal's RTX 5070 power, it will take you far. Expect an AMD Ryzen 9 270 CPU, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and a 14-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Now that it's under £2,000, it's worth putting on your radar.
Chromebook deals
A Chromebook for under £160? Now that's a steal, and the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 won't disappoint for everyday tasks and watching your favorite shows. This offers a 15-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display in a lightweight design, and can work through internet activities with its Intel Celeron N4500, 4GB of RAM and 128GB for space. For simple tasks, this Chromebook will do just fine for this affordable price.
This one's over £130 off! With its 11-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS display, MediaTek Kompanio 838 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB eMMC storage, along with the folio stand and keyboard, this Chromebook is a trusty companion for all.
The Chromebook Plus lineup offers the latest in Gemini AI performance, and this Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514 does it all with a fantastic 2-in-1 design. And now with a £120 discount! It comes with an Intel Core i3-1315U CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB UFS storage. But its highlight is the 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) touchscreen that makes it a laptop-tablet hybrid for all kinds of producutivty, binge-watching included.
I'm Darragh, Computing Editor here at Tom's Guide, and I've been hunting down laptop deals for Prime Day for over 6 years now. Since I've tested, reviewed and used many of the latest laptops, I have a good idea about what deals to jump on. I adore a steep discount, and if there's a Windows PC, MacBook, Chromebook or gaming laptop that's got a worthy price cut, I'll point you in the right direction.
LIVE: Latest Updates
One of the best Windows laptops for under a grand
Easily one of the best Windows laptops you can buy right now, the Dell XPS 13 is now available for just £999 in Amazon's Prime Day sale. This model comes with the powerful Snapdragon X Elite CPU, rolled into a frame sporting a 13.4-inch FHD display.
Other notable specs include the useful 16:10 aspect ratio, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and an incredible battery life —lasting almost 20 hours in our battery tests. On top of that the design is lovely and lightweight, the display is bright and you get powerful performance from that Snapdragon CPU.
Dell XPS 13: was £1,249 now £999 @ Amazon
Need something a little more powerful?
If you need a gaming laptop with a littler more oomph, then this deal might be more up your street. The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA403UP is now just £1,969 at Amazon — down 14% from the original £2,299 price tag.
Here youb get a 14-inch 3K resolution display, with 500 nit broghtness and 120HGz refresh rate. Inside is the AMD Ryzen 9 27- CPU, a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 GPU, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and Windows 11.
It may not be the biggest discount in the world, but seeing a gaming laptop of this calibre under $2,000 means it's definitely worth checking out.
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (RTX 5070): was £2,299 now £1,969 @ Amazon
Gaming on a budget
If you're looking for a new gaming laptop, then be sure to check out this deal on this machine from Acer. Amazon is selling the Acer Nitro V 16 (RTX 4050) for £649 in the Prime Day sales — £350 off the usual price tag.
It may not come with a new 50-series GPU, but this laptop can offer some surprising gaming power. Inside is an AMD Ryzen 5 8645HS CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. All with a 16-inch screen capable of 1920 x 1200 resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate.
Acer Nitro V 16 (RTX 4050): was £999 now £649 at Amazon
Simple, cheap and discounted for Prime Day
If you're looking for something cheap and simple, then this HP Laptop 15 deal might be right up your street. It's down to just £269 in Amazon's Prime Day sale.
Complete with a 15.6-inch Full HD screen, an AMD Ryzen 32 7320U processor, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and AMD Radeon Graphics, this is an ideal choice for those of you who need something to cover the basics — like homework or basic family use.
This machine also runs on Windows 11, so you're getting the full Windows experience without having to pay too much out of pocket for it. Just don't expect stellar gaming performance here.
HP Laptop 15: was £429 now £269 @ Amazon
Generous discounts on Surface Laptop 7
Microsoft's Surface Laptops haven't had the same attention they maybe once garnered, but there's a lot to like about the machines. In fact, we went so far as to label it a "true MacBook Air" rival in our Surface Laptop 7 review.
The Surface Laptop 7 (with Copilot Plus) is now available for $949 at Amazon — which is 42% off the usual price. The laptop itself has a 13.8-inch display, is powered by the 12-core Snapdragon X Elite chip, while also offering 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and Windows 11 Home as standard.
This is last year's model. which explains the generous price cut, but there's plenty to love here. In our review we noted the excellent battery life, which lasted 20 hours during our testing, alongside excellent performance and the sleek, lightweight design. However you will have to contend with poor gaming performance and gimmicky-feeling AI features.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 7: was £1,649 now £949 @ Amazon
Air-tight discounts on Apple MacBooks
Apple products may be expensive, but a bunch of them do go on sale pretty frequently. Prime Day 2025 brings those discounts to the brand new MacBook Air 2025, which is now as low as £849 in the Amazon Prime Day sale.
That particular deal gets you the 13-inch model, complete with an M4 chip, 16GB of unified memory, a 256GB SSD, and a choice of colors — including black, white, blue and "Starlight." You can also pick up the larger 15-inch model with prices starting at £1,025.
In our MacBook Air M4 review, we noted that while the new machines have the exact same design as their predecessors, there are a bunch of improvements., Stronger performance from the M4 chip, better battery life, a bright and colorful display, plus the sharper 12MP webcam. Not to mention it's lightweight and thin like all MacBook Airs.
MacBook Air M4 (13-inch): was £899 now £849 @ Amazon
MacBook Air M4 (15-inch): was £1,079 now £1,025 @ Amazon
The final day of Prime Day arrives!
Welcome! It's the beginning of the end for Prime Day, meaning if you're looking to make some great savings on your next laptop, now's the time to do so.
I'll be live-tracking the very best deals I spot, so keep it right here for plenty of big sales before the sale officially ends. There are still plenty of discounts going around, so have a look through the deals we've seen so far to get massive savings on the best laptop for you.