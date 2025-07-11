Prime Day laptop deals I'd actually buy — last-minute picks for MacBooks, gaming laptops, Chromebooks and more

The last day of Prime Day is here, meaning it's your final chance to grab massive savings on a wide selection of laptop deals. After covering Amazon's biggest sales event for over six years, I'm still shocked by many of the major price cuts on MacBooks, Windows laptops and even gaming laptops equipped with the latest RTX 50-series power.

I've reviewed my fair share of the best laptops out there, and scoring a discount on these machines is well worth the savings. That includes getting £150 off the MacBook Air M4, and another favorite of mine is this Asus Gaming V16 with an RTX 5060 that's below £1,000. Now that's a deal gamers should jump on.

But that's not all. For a dirt-cheap laptop that students and families can take full advantage of, this Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 Chromebook for just £159 will do the trick, and if you're after top-tier performance without making a massive dent in your wallet, check out this RTX 5070-equipped Alienware 16X Aurora that's £300 off.

You won't find deals like this anytime soon, so if you're planning on an all-new laptop or PC upgrade, there's no better time than the final day of Prime Day. I've been hunting down the best laptop deals so far, and will continue live-tracking any must-see discounts right here. Keep this page bookmarked, find yourself a deal and get saving!

Windows laptop deals

HP 15 Laptop: was £429 now £269 at Amazon The HP Laptop 15 is a simple, effective 15-inch laptop with enough power to breeze through everyday tasks, and it's now down to just £269. Expect a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display with an AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. As a family laptop or for sutdents, this wil do the job.

Acer Swift Go 14: was £764 now £649 at Amazon A glorious OLED display now just under £650? Now that's a laptop any photo or video editor would want, along with those who adore watching shows on a beautiful screen. The Acer Swift Go 14 is a portable, stylish laptop sporting a 14-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED display with an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD.

Dell XPS 13: was £1,249 now £999 at Amazon Still one of the best laptops around, the Dell XPS 13 with a powerful Snapdragon X Elite CPU is now down to under £1,000. That's now all it packs, as you'll also find a 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. For the specs it packs, and it's wonderful battery life and design (beware, it's a haptic touchpad), you can't go wrong with a price on this stellar laptop.

LG Gram: was £1,499 now £1,199 at Amazon The LG Gram 16 is now down by £300, and this Copilot+ AI PC makes for a fantastic MacBook alternative. Sporting a 16-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1440) IPS display, Intel Core Ultra 7 256V chip, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, expect a powerful, lightweight and extremely thin notebook for working on the go.

Macbook deals

Gaming laptop deals

HP Victus 15 (RTX 4050): was £849 now £759 at Amazon For an entry-level laptop that's now down to £759, this HP Victus 15 is worth checking out. Its specs are behind the times, but for simple multiplayer or single-player titles, you can get a lot out of it. It comes with an Intel Core i7-12650H CPU, an RTX 4050, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Oh, and a 15-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Asus Gaming V16: was £1,199 now £949 at Amazon Get £250 off this strong mid-range gaming system from Asus — giving you a 16-inch gaming laptop for under £1,000! It packs an Intel Core Ultra 7 240H CPU, RTX 5060 GPU, 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD!

Lenovo Legion 5 (RTX 5070): was £1,549 now £1,349 at Amazon For the next step up, this Lenovo Legion 5 with an RTX 5070 offers the gaming chops for supremely smooth and powerful performance. It comes equipped with an Intel Core i7-13650HX CPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Plus, you're getting a 15-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate.

Alienware 16X Aurora (RTX 5070): was £1,949 now £1,649 at Amazon This powerful Alienware 16X Aurora with an RTX 5070 offers peak performance with a super-fast 240Hz 16-inch (2560 x 1600) display. It also features an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX chip, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for good measure. Now that it's £300 off, this is one of the best RTX 50-series deals around.

Chromebook deals

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3: was £349 now £159 at Amazon A Chromebook for under £160? Now that's a steal, and the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 won't disappoint for everyday tasks and watching your favorite shows. This offers a 15-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display in a lightweight design, and can work through internet activities with its Intel Celeron N4500, 4GB of RAM and 128GB for space. For simple tasks, this Chromebook will do just fine for this affordable price.

Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebook Duet: was £369 now £239 at Amazon This one's over £130 off! With its 11-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS display, MediaTek Kompanio 838 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB eMMC storage, along with the folio stand and keyboard, this Chromebook is a trusty companion for all.

Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514: was £450 now £329 at Amazon The Chromebook Plus lineup offers the latest in Gemini AI performance, and this Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514 does it all with a fantastic 2-in-1 design. And now with a £120 discount! It comes with an Intel Core i3-1315U CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB UFS storage. But its highlight is the 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) touchscreen that makes it a laptop-tablet hybrid for all kinds of producutivty, binge-watching included.

Darragh Murphy Computing Editor I'm Darragh, Computing Editor here at Tom's Guide, and I've been hunting down laptop deals for Prime Day for over 6 years now. Since I've tested, reviewed and used many of the latest laptops, I have a good idea about what deals to jump on. I adore a steep discount, and if there's a Windows PC, MacBook, Chromebook or gaming laptop that's got a worthy price cut, I'll point you in the right direction.

