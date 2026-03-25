<a id="elk-ddae3bb6-bab2-49d6-9752-7aa355057c18"></a><h2 id="airpods-pro-3-are-50-off">AirPods Pro 3 are $50 off</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="9de06028-d10d-4f18-b42d-1b2136765cdf"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1920px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="Q7LZEeQj46Hd3tBS5MiM2b" name="Airpods_pro 3.JPG" alt="A pair of Apple AirPods Pro 3" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/Q7LZEeQj46Hd3tBS5MiM2b.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1920" height="1080" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Tom's Guide)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="155f54b4-5e60-4fa8-8dd2-e45763928eda">Amazon's spring sale is knocking 20% off the AirPods Pro 3. In our <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.tomsguide.com/audio/airpods/apple-airpods-pro-3-review">AirPods Pro 3 review</a>, we liked the new design that's more comfortable to wear for longer periods, as well as the improved noise cancellation. But our favorite upgrade is the 10 hours of battery life (up from 8). Other features like live translation and heart rate monitoring are a bonus.</p><ul id="c588bb8a-b7a0-4ffc-be32-ddb267c0ab8b"><li><strong>AirPods Pro 3: </strong><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Apple-Cancellation-Translation-Headphones-High-Fidelity/dp/B0FQFB8FMG?" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>was $249 now $199 @ Amazon</strong></a></li></ul><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 140px; margin: 10px 0;"></div>