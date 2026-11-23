As a home appliance reviewer, I test A LOT of robot vacuums. One brand that has seemingly evaded my grasp is Shark, but that's largely because the brand hadn't released any of their impressive robot vacuums in Australia... until recently.

Shark's newest robovac, the PowerDetect UV Reveal 2-in-1 Vac & Mop, landed in Australia less than two months ago, blending the brand's competitive pricing and suction power into an automated package. Not only that, it comes with smart LiDAR navigation, a heated mop pad, and, as mentioned in its name, it uses UV light to detect and remove stains, debris and dust on your floors.

What makes it even better is that it's gotten its first discount, and it's Amazon that outshines even the SharkNinja Black Friday sale. While the maker itself has knocked 33% off the list price, Amazon has gone even better with a huge AU$750 reduction bringing down the price to just AU$1,049.

There's no word on when this deal will end, but with a discount this good, I don't expect it to hang around for long.

I've been testing this robot vacuum for a few weeks now, and it has delivered everything I've liked about Shark's cordless vacuums into a robot vac, and that's no easy task.

After reading several glowing Shark robot vacuum reviews from my global colleagues, I can safely say my expectations have been met so far. I'll keep you updated on my findings as I go, but it's worked a treat on my hard floors and has performed considerably well on my deep-pile rug.

If you're keen on shopping for more Shark Black Friday vacuum deals, I've tracked down six of the best below. From the maker and other retailers like The Good Guys and Amazon, there's a discounted Shark vacuum for every budget this Black Friday.

Best Shark Black Friday deals

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