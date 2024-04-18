Score! This Alexa speaker just dropped to $22 at Amazon — plus get a free smart bulb

Looking to start your smart home on a budget? Amazon's latest sale has just provided a perfect opportunity. The cheapest Alexa speaker just got a price cut, and you get a free smart bulb with it as a bonus.

For a limited time, the Echo Pop is $22 at Amazon. This is $17 off its normal price. Plus, you get a free TP-Link Kasa Smart Color Bulb with it. Make sure to snag this deal while you can, as stock could sell out fast.

Echo Pop w/ TP-Link Smart Bulb: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FLavender-Bloom-bundle-TP-Link-Smart%2Fdp%2FB0CL8HJ3HD%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $62 now $22 @ Amazon

The Echo Pop is now on sale for $22, and it comes with a free TP-Link Kasa Smart Color Bulb. If you're not familiar with the Echo Pop, it's the cheapest Alexa speaker made by Amazon. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/amazon-echo-pop" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_self">Echo Pop review, we said the Echo Pop sounds great for a speaker of its size. It lacks the temperature and motion sensors of the Echo Dot, but the Echo Pop still allows you to set timers, control your other smart home devices, and more.

We compared the Echo Pop's against the more expensive Echo Dot, and found that the differences between the speakers weren't huge. Despite being smaller, the Echo Pop still delivered sound quality roughly on par with the Echo Dot. We heard lively sound with adequate bass. The Echo Pop isn't loud enough for a party, but it's perfect for listening to music or podcasts in a home office or bedroom.

As you'd expect, the TP-Link Kasa Smart Color Bulb pairs with the Echo Pop, meaning you can control your lights using just your voice. With Alexa routines, you can set the lights on a timed schedule or set up a sunrise-style light show to wake you up in the morning. Plus, you can keep an eye on your lights' energy usage in the Kasa app.

This bundle is a steal at this price, so make sure to snag it before it's gone.