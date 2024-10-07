Amazon's $20 Echo Pop, smart plug and Christmas tree bundle could be the best smart home deal of Prime Day

I just bought my first Prime Day deal of the season, and it features some of the best smart home devices you can get for less than $10 each. Amazon's $20 Christmas tree bundle consists of a smart speaker, smart plug, and miniature pre-lit Christmas tree to control it with. This is the perfect entry into starting a smart home or makes for a great gift.

Right now, you can get an Echo Pop, Amazon Smart Plug, and National Tree Company pre-lit Christmas Tree for only $20 at Amazon. Just click the link, add the 2-foot tree to your cart, and enter the code ALEXATREE24 at checkout to add a free Echo Pop and Amazon Smart Plug to your order. The smart speaker and plug bundle costs $65 on its own so you're simply paying for the Christmas tree.

Echo Pop + Amazon Smart Plug: was $65 now $19 @ Amazon

While it's easier to purchase the tree and then enter the code ALEXATREE24 at checkout, you can also select the "Shop items" button from the speaker and plug bundle page to select a different tree. The Echo Pop is a versatile Alexa smart speaker best for smaller spaces. Amazon's Smart Plug integrates effortlessly into your Alexa smart home and is discovered as soon as you plug it into your wall.

The Echo Pop may be the most affordable Echo smart speaker but its audio performance packs a punch. Although it lacks the smart temperature and motion sensing capabilities of the more expensive Echos, it's still one of the best Alexa speakers you can buy. In our Echo Pop review, we liked how great it sounds for the price. Meanwhile its more compact shape is ideal in smaller spaces like a bathroom or office, which is where I keep mine.

Amazon's Smart Plug adds smart home controls to your existing outlet-powered devices. For example, you can connect a stick lamp or the included Christmas tree into the plug and then attach it to your wall outlet. Once Alexa recognizes the plug, you can turn the your connected gadgets on or off remotely, set them on a schedule to operate at certain times, or link them up to a routine with a motion sensor. That way, you can set them to turn on when you enter a room and turn it off after motion isn't detected after a certain amount of time.

The National Tree Company Mini Christmas tree is the only product of the bunch that I haven't tried, but its reviews praise the realistic fir and bright lighting. Of course, it's tiny at 2 feet, but this would make a great office desk companion, which is where I plan to place mine once it arrives this week.