Forget coolers, I'm taking this fast-cooling portable fridge on my next camping trip — here's why

A quick cool down with dual functionality

BougeRV CRX2
(Image credit: Amazon/BougeRX)

It’s that time of year when we dust down our outdoor equipment in readiness to enjoy outdoor gatherings, camping trips, or days at the coast. One piece of kit you can’t be without is one of the best coolers.

Apart from chilling those important beers, a cooler is a safe space to store protein and other perishable food items at the correct temperature, keeping you and your family and friends safe from misadventures!

But why have a cooler when you can have a portable fridge? Outdoor equipment specialist BougeRV has upped the stakes in mobile adventures with its CRX2 portable fridge that’s now available at Amazon for $399. BougeRV claims it’s the fastest cooling refrigerator in the world”.

I haven’t tested it yet, so I was eager to find out what makes it so smart.

A quick chill

BougeRX CRX2

(Image credit: Amazon/BougeRX)

Unlike standard coolers, the BourgeRV CRX2 offers rapid cooling, dropping from 86°F to 32°F in 10 minutes. What’s more, BourgeRV claims it can reach -4°F within 35 minutes, even when the temperature is up to 109°F.

Apart from the quick chill, its 220Wh battery gives an extended running time of 10 hours, when used in the ECO mode — an ideal timespan for short trips. However, you will need to buy the batteries separately for $199 at Amazon. Now it’s starting to seem expensive!

Capacity to chill or freeze

The product’s design also gives you the option to switch between dual or single-compartment modes — so you can keep your ice frozen in one compartment and your beers in the other. Alternatively, you can use the whole unit to chill beers by removing the divider. Plus, it provides 31 quarts of capacity, similar to Ninja’s 30-quart Frost Vault Wheeled Cooler, which equates to 48 cans of cola.

BougeRV CRX2
BougeRV CRX2: $399 at Amazon

This dual-zone portable refrigerator offers a rapid cooling functions and a 31 quart capacity, with a removable divider to separate compartments, allowing you to freeze and refrigerate at the same time. For ease of use it can be controlled and monitored by an app, and has wheels and a handle for ease of transport.

View Deal

On the move

Unlike some coolers that come without wheels, the BourgeRV CRX2 has two wheels and a handle, so whether you’re on a beach or in the mountains, you’ll find it easy to transport., and won't be wearing yourself out lugging it around before your adventure's begun.

It also features an app control for flexible use, allowing you to adjust the temperatures, monitor use, or switch the modes. Although it's not essential, I really like this flexibility. But, for when you are close at hand, the unit houses a clear TFT-LCD display.

Power

If you’re planning a long journey or are off the grid, the BourgeRV CRX2 has a dual battery compartment that can keep your food and drinks chilled for up to 28 hours, but as mentioned above, you will need to purchase the batteries separately, so if you do need to rely on battery support, do consider this before you make a purchase.

