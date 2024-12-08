No time to tidy? This 2-minute decluttering hack will get your home back on track
It takes two to tidy
I must admit to being a neat freak. Although I am not obsessed with a place for everything and everything in its place, I do feel calmer when my home is tidy.
It gives me a sense of calm and helps me feel settled and relaxed — which is how you should feel in the comfort of your home. However, sometimes it can seem overwhelming to clear through the clutter and know where to start. When this happens, it’s easy to give up and not start at all!
It can also be confusing when you hear about decluttering methods, such as the Swedish death cleaning trend and the ‘ski slope’ organization method, and what about when we invited Marie Kondo and her KonMari method into our homes?
But don’t get disheartened and give up before you try this quick hack that I spotted on Instagram. It could just be the end of your decluttering nightmare.
Here’s how to copy the one tidy home trick that @madeline1F, otherwise known as Madeline Hegeus, a self-confessed minimalist mum, promotes on her Instagram feed.
The 2-minute rule
To keep an easy-to-manage home, Hegeus suggests using the 2-minute rule for decluttering. “It’s so easy to do, it feels like cheating,” she writes.
She explains how the quick hack works, “Whenever we see something that needs to get done, and it takes less than 2 minutes, let’s do it right then and there.”
Hegeus certainly isn’t one to procrastinate and sees the advantage of seizing the moment.
“It might be taking mugs back to the kitchen. It might be replying to that birthday invite,” she suggests, or, she adds, “It might be making your bed.”
I know for sure that plenty of tasks only take 2 minutes, which will save me from jobs mounting up and causing chore overwhelm.
“The more we do these little things throughout the day, the less heavy our metal workload and things won’t pile up,” explains Hegeus.
If, like me, you try to follow the 2-minute rule, you’ll soon find that your home becomes more manageable, and you’ll feel a sense of achievement that you have a tidy home without much effort.
Quick tasks to complete in 2 minutes
There's plenty of cleaning and decluttering tasks around the home that can be completed in 120 seconds, but to help you get started, here's a list to give you some inspiration.
- Tidy your cushions and neaten up your throw
- Fold up your dried laundry ready for ironing
- Water a few of your houseplants
- Clean some dirty dishes
- Wipe down your kitchen countertop
- Put away the shoes cluttering your entryway
- Clean the glass shower door with a squeegee
- Put your dishcloths into soak
- Give your stairway a vacuum
- Scrub the toilet
- Tidy up left-out toys
- Fill up your birdbath with fresh water
- Put out the trash
