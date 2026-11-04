I swapped my Dyson Airstrait for this AI-powered dupe — and it's now 34% off before Black Friday

As a hair tool reviewer, I'm often spoiled for choice. Do I want to blow-dry first and then style my tresses, or do I use an all-in-one tool? I usually opt for the latter. I'm always running out the door — on my way to a product launch or the office — so I need a tool that cuts my styling time in half while delivering a gorgeous, frizz-free finish.

Enter the Dreame Aero Straight Pro. An intelligent, AI-powered wet-to-dry hair straightener from the go-to 'Dyson dupe' brand, it's a tool worth considering even at full price. I've temporarily swapped my beloved Dyson Airstrait for the Aero Straight Pro, and the comparison between the two is surprisingly close.

From tech specs and smart features to app compatibility and overall results, there's a lot to like about the Aero Straight Pro. However, its AU$749 RRP — just AU$50 shy of Dyson's full retail price — is a touch steep for any hair tool, let alone a straightener.

Thankfully, Amazon has dropped an early Black Friday deal on the Dreame Aero Straight Pro with 34% off, bringing it down to AU$498. You'll need to act fast to secure this deal, though — it won't stick around for long!

Save 34% (AU$251) Dreame Aero Straight Pro Hair Straightener: was AU$749 now AU$498 at Amazon Dreame's Aero Straight Pro slashes hair drying and styling time by combining a dryer and straightener into one airflow-powered tool. With precise, angled airflow and heat settings, it takes wet hair and dries it to a smooth, naturally straight finish, so you don't need multiple tools to complete your routine. Intelligent sensors also help minimise heat damage. Now 34% off, this powerful styler is well worth snapping up at its discounted price. Also available at Dreame for AU$499.

I've been testing the Aero Straight Pro for over a month now, and it has blown my expectations out of the water. Not only does it halve my usual drying time from 35 minutes down to around 18, but it also gives my hair a naturally straight base for further styling (or, in my case, for testing other hair tools).

When it comes to smart features, the Aero Straight Pro houses six intelligent NTC sensors that monitor temperatures up to 200 times per second to prevent heat damage. When synced with the Dreame app, an AI styling assistant analyses your hair type and moisture levels to automatically adjust settings for a personalised routine — similar to the smart features on the Dyson Airwrap I.D. via the MyDyson app.

When comparing specs, Dreame has a faster 120,000RPM speed and airflow speed of 58m/s, compared to Dyson's quoted 106,000RPM and 48m/s. This means that the Aero Straight Pro is extremely competitive based on the tech itself, not just the results.

If you've been eyeing the Dyson Airstrait or simply want to try a wet-to-dry styler, the Dreame Aero Straight Pro is a compelling alternative. That said, you'll need to act somewhat fast, as this early Black Friday deal is only available while stocks last.

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