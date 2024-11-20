I found 5 incredible baby monitor deals — Black Friday savings on the Nanit, Owlet, and more

Finding the right baby monitor is crucial for new parents, and right now there are serious Black Friday discounts on some of the most advanced models available.

With more parents seeking smart monitoring solutions, retailers are offering significant savings on premium models that combine HD video, sleep tracking, and smart home integration. From high-end smart monitors to budget-friendly options, I've curated the best deals that deliver real value. Whether you're looking for smart features or simple but reliable monitoring, these discounts can help you save while getting the features that matter most.

Top baby monitor deals

Safety 1st 360° Smart Baby Monitor: was $89 now $67 at Amazon This camera delivers good quality footage, particularly at night, and users praise its straightforward setup process. The alert system is reliable, meaning you won't need to constantly watch the feed. A practical choice at this price point because the $22 saving makes this already affordable monitor an even better value for parents seeking a no-fuss solution.

ieGeek Video Baby Monitor : was $139 now $99 at Amazon A solid 1080p monitor with effective night vision that reaches up to 32 feet (10m) thanks to its infrared lamps. The two-way talk feature works well, and the camera's call button adds convenience for quick check-ins. Good for parents preferring a dedicated monitor over phone apps. It's a considerable saving on a monitor that covers all the essential features.

Nanit Pro Smart Baby Monitor & Wall Mount: was $299 now $239 at Amazon We previously crowned the Nanit Plus as the smartest baby monitor around, and its successor raises the bar even higher. Beyond standard monitoring, it tracks sleep patterns and provides meaningful insights for improving your child's rest. The video feed streams to your smartphone or Alexa Show display, and the sleep analysis helps identify patterns over time. And the $60 off is significant for a premium monitor that combines smart features with practical monitoring capabilities.