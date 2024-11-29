Hurry! 5 top rated dehumidifiers are now on sale for Black Friday

If you have excess humidity in your home, Black Friday is the perfect time to pick up one of the best dehumidifiers to reduce condensation and prevent mold. And considering these are quite costly appliances, we’ve seen plenty of impressive deals.

Right now, you could pick up great deals such as hOmeLabs 1,000 Sq. Ft Portable Dehumidifier now $109 from $179 at Amazon. Or if you have several rooms, it may be worth buying a smaller, portable unit like the Midea 20 pint cube dehumidifier on sale for just $159 from $189 at Amazon. This was also our top contender during reviews, rated highly for performance and ease of use.

So if you want to banish damp or reduce humidity levels, here are the best Black Friday dehumidifier deals to pick up today.

Dehumidifier Black Friday deals

hOmeLabs 1,000 Sq. Ft Portable Dehumidifier: was $179 now $109 at Amazon At almost 40% off, this is a deal that will be snapped up quickly. This compact, 8-pint machine is ideal for smaller rooms, bedrooms or home offices(up to 1000 sq ft). It also comes with a built-in tank and drain hose for continuous drainage. What’s more, it comes with a handle to carry around the home and is super quiet.

Midea Cube 20 Pint Dehumidifier: was $189 now $159 at Amazon For those who lack space, this compact dehumidifier is a great option and came tops on our best dehumidifiers guide. The Midea cube dehumidifier has a 20-pint capacity but gets the job done for mid-sized rooms. Operated via an app, you can monitor it from your phone, view humidity levels and receive alerts when the bucket is full.

GoveeLife Smart Dehumidifier for Basemen: was $299 now $224 at Amazon If you’re after a dehumidifier to cover a damp basement, this is a good discount. With a max capacity of 109 pints, this also comes jam packed with smart functions. It comes with smart auto mode — that adjusts to target humidity. Plus, its handy app means that you can monitor and control your humidity levels at the touch of a button even when you’re away from home.

Frigidaire 50 Pint Dehumidifier: was $279 now $226 at Amazon With smart connectivity, this dehumidifier from Frigidaire will fit into any smart home regime. You can operate it remotely via the app, set the target humidity and receive notifications when the bucket is full. And with a 50 pint capacity, it can hold plenty. Voice control is possible too via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.