Amazon sale slashes up to $200 off Segway E-Scooters — 5 deals I’d buy

Looking for a fun way to get around? There’s nothing better than an electric scooter. Segway make some of the best electric scooters on the market, and this huge sale means you can now get one at a discounted price.

Our favorite Segway E-Scooter, the Segway Ninebot Kickscooter Max G2 is $899 at Amazon. This is the best electric scooter we’ve tested for long distances, and it’s now on sale for $100 off. It has an impressive 43 mile range, a powerful motor and Apple Find My built in.

There are plenty more Segway E-Scooter deals up for grabs, so keep scrolling to see them all. For more sales, check out the sneakers and apparel deals I’d buy in Amazon’s Adidas sale.

Segway E-Scooter deals — Best sales now

Segway Ninebot Zing C8: was $249 now $132 @ Amazon

A great electric scooter for kids, the Zing C8 is designed for children from 3'9''- 4'9'' and up to 110 pounds. It has a top speed of 10 MPH and a range of 6.2 miles, enough to scoot them around the neighborhood. Segway makes a few variants for taller and shorter kids, as well as models that don't travel as fast or as far. Your child will enjoy all of them.

Segway Ninebot ES2: was $349 now $267 @ Amazon

Segway makes some of the best electric scooters around, but they're generally on the pricey side, which is why this sale is so enticing. The ES2 is a light model, with a 300W motor and weighing just 27.6 pounds. It gets up to 15 MPH and 15 miles on a charge. It also has an LED display, Bluetooth, cruise control, and customizable ambient lights. It's best for those who don't have too many hills to climb.

Segway Ninebot Kickscooter E22: was $489 now $399 @ Amazon

Ride the roads in comfort with the Segway Ninebot Kickscooter E22. This E-Scooter has a built-in height adjustable seat made of PVC leather. The E22 has a max speed of 12.4 mph and a range of 13.7 miles — you can change between cruise, normal and sports modes to make the most of either speed or battery life.

Segway Ninebot Max G30LP: was $699 now $499 @ Amazon

The Segway Ninebot Max G30LP is a versatile scooter with a range of 25.2 miles and a top speed of 18.6 MPH. It has regenerative braking, head- and taillights, and 10-inch pneumatic tires. It's also decently portable, weighing 38.6 pounds, and it folds away in one click.