I've found the top Keurig deals this Black Friday — save up to 50% with my top 5 picks
These coffee deals are steaming
When I'm making a morning coffee, I want it to be easy and I want it to be fast. That's why this Black Friday I’ve been checking out the best deals on Keurig single-serve coffee makers. People love Keurig for its myriad K-Cup options that allow them to recreate their favorite store-bought drinks from home, which is why the Keurig K-Cafe features as the best value single-serve coffee maker in our best coffee makers buying guide.
As we spend more time at home over the holiday season, there’s even more reason to sit back and relax with a fine tasting cup of coffee. So why not treat yourself this Black Friday to a Keurig single-serve coffee maker? Alternatively, we think this would make an amazing gift to a family member or friend this Christmas.
Right now, you can save 50% on the Keurig K-Duo Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker at Best Buy, paying just $99, or save $80 on the Keurig K-Select Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, now $69 at Best Buy.
But, there’s more besides, so be sure to take a look at all the Keurig coffee makers I recommend this Black Friday.
Black Friday Keurig Sale: Quick List
- Keurig K-Express Essentials Coffee Maker: was $59 now $49 @ Walmart
- Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker: was $149 now $69 @ BestBuy
- Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker: was $199 now $99 @ Best Buy
- Keurig K-Supreme Coffee Maker: was $139 now $99 @ Walmart
- Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker: was $189 now $109 @ Keurig
The Keurig K-Express is your top choice if you're looking for a low-cost single-serve coffee maker, or a pop of color in your kitchen, as it's available in 6 colorways at Walmart. At just 6.5 inches wide, it's also compact and is ideal for small spaces. You can also brew one cup after another, without waiting for the water to reheat, which sits within the 36oz reserve.
This Keurig pod coffee machine is super easy to with a one minute brew time. Simply insert a pod to make either a 6, 8, 10 or 12 oz cup of Joe. Opt for a strong brew for an intense flavor. You can also remove the drip tray to accommodate a travel mug up to 7.4 inches tall, for coffee on the go. The large reserve holds 52oz of water.
The Keurig K-Duo Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker can be used with either ground coffee or K-Cup Pods to brew a carafe or single brew. Choose between a 6, 8 , 10 or 12 cups or a 6, 8, 10, 12 oz single serving. The reservoir tank holds 72oz of water.
The Keurig K-Supreme Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker has multi-stream technology, extracting more flavor and aroma in every cup. Customize your cup by brewing a stronger coffee, or brew hot over ice for a refreshing iced coffee. Choose between a 6, 8, 10 or 12oz cup size. The reserves holds 66oz of water.
The Keurig K-Elite features Strong Brew for when you want to brew a cold cup of coffee and an Iced button to brew hot over ice for an full-flavored iced coffee. It also features five brew sizes from 4 to 12oz, and a wide choice of K-Cup pods for coffee, tea or hot cocoa. Alternatively, brew your own ground coffee using the Universal My K-Cup Reusable Coffee Filter (sold separately). The reserve holds 75oz of water. Choose between brushed silver, brushed slate or brushed gold.
Camilla Sharman has worked in publishing and marketing for over 30 years and has covered a wide range of sectors within the business and consumer industries both as a feature, content, and freelance writer.
As a business journalist, Camilla has researched articles for many different sectors from the jewellery industry to finance and tech, charities, and the arts. Whatever she’s covered, she enjoys delving deep and learning the ins and out of different topics, then conveying her research within engaging content that informs the reader. In her spare time, when she’s not in her kitchen experimenting with a new recipe, you’ll find her keeping fit at the gym. In the pool, stretching at a yoga class, or on a spin bike, exercise is her escape time. She also loves the great outdoors and if she’s not pottering about in her garden, she’ll be jumping on her bike for a gentle cycle ride.