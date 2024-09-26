It's International Coffee Day — here are 6 coffee machines worth grabbing right now

If you're one of the 1 billion people on the planet who drinks coffee every morning, then chances are you need a good cup of joe to start your day right. But sometimes finding the perfect blend, milk preference and especially a fully automatic or espresso machine, can be extremely difficult.

But your luck is about to change. Recognising that today (September 26) is, in fact, International Coffee Day, Amazon has slashed prices across a wide range of coffee machines, accessories and beans for a limited time. And in the spirit of the day, we've gathered six of the best coffee machines you can nab right now, rather than waiting for the next Prime Day sale in October.

From top-rated brands — De'Longhi, Sunbeam and Lavazza — these coffee machine deals won't last long, so you better get in quick. Amazon's dedicated International Coffee Day page has a complete list of discounted machines and accessories on offer, including Starbucks coffee pods, Lavazza beans and Vittoria ground coffee. Do note though, that supplies are only available while stocks last.

Best coffee machine deals

Breville The Barista Express (Stainless Steel) | AU$999 AU$685 (save AU$314) This at-home espresso machine is perfect for hobbyist baristas and coffee aficionados alike and has long held a position on our round-up of the best espresso machines for good reason. Slashing 31% off RRP, this manual coffee machine streamlines the brewing process from beans to latte with its integrated conical burr grinder, steam wand and precise espresso extraction. That said, you can actually grab this machine a touch cheaper from Breville direct for AU$674.10 using our exclusive coupon code BREVFUTURE10 to knock an additional 10% off your purchase. What a win.

De'Longhi Nespresso Vertuo Next (Matte White) | AU$389 AU$254.16 (save AU$134.84) With the usual one-touch coffee convenience you'll find with Nespresso, this fully automatic machine produces 5 cup sizes and can use 3 different capsule sizes to create everything from espresso to alto. The machine also comes with a separate Nespresso Aeroccino milk frother and a welcome sample coffee pod kit.

Sunbeam Café Barista Max Coffee Machine (Stainless Steel) | AU$499 AU$429 (save AU$70) Knocking 14% off RRP, this Sunbeam manual coffee machine takes the guesswork out of milk frothing with the turn of a dial. With a built-in bean grinder, this machine is perfect for budding home baristas who want to step up their coffee game without spending too much on a manual machine. You'll need to pop in your favourite coffee beans with this machine, so if you don't know where to start, I'd suggest giving a bag of these Harris Smooth coffee beans a go for AU$17.55, down from AU$26.

Sunbeam 3-in-1 Frappe Iced and Hot Coffee Maker | AU$169 AU$143.65 (save AU$25.35) This 3-in-1 machine from Sunbeam promises to make you the perfect cup of coffee, no matter the weather. If it's a warm day, perhaps, you can brew an iced coffee or blend up a frosty frappe in under four minutes. Or maybe, if you're feeling a hot cup, you can easily opt for that too. The machine uses a filter system, so you'll need to replace the filter paper with every use and according to user reviews on the listing, you'll need to add a cup of water per brew, which isn't too much of an ask.

De'Longhi Dinamica Fully Automatic Coffee Machine | AU$1,199 AU$854.32 (save AU$344.68) This De'Longhi Dinamica fully automatic coffee machine brings café quality coffee to any home barista. The gorgeous silver machine comes with different brew settings, including espresso, cappuccino, lattes and flat whites. It can also heat milk with its automatic frother, so you can customise your drink with ease.