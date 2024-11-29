Has Technivorm lost its mind? The Moccamaster KBGV is at its lowest ever price this Black Friday

Today is the day. Yes, Black Friday is upon us, and we’re tracking the best Black Friday deals live . As one of Tom’s Guide’s resident coffee testers, I like to think I know a little something about coffee machines.

Technivorm’s Moccamaster KBGV is our best overall coffee maker and got a massive 4.5 stars in our review. Besides being Tom’s Guide’s best overall coffee maker, the Moccamaster is arguably one of the most well-recognized machines in the coffee world. The copper heating element ensures a steady and even brew, and the showerhead-style water arm means no coffee grounds are left behind.

You can brew up to 40oz of coffee in just 6 minutes and it’ll stay warm for the next 100. If you’re going to buy one coffee brewer, it might as well be the best one. The Moccamaster’s appearance has remained mostly unchanged since the 1960s, because, as the old adage goes — if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

The lowest price is the rose gold color at $244, but the midnight blue is just behind at $249. Most of the other colors hover around $250, but for those sweet, sweet savings, you’re looking at the gorgeous metallic pinky shade pictured here.

I’ve tested my fair share of coffee makers, such as the Chemex , Aarke Coffee Maker , and while I haven’t personally tested the Moccamaster, it’s all everyone on the Tom’s Guide team can talk about when I bring up coffee makers.

The Moccamaster only does one thing, sure, but it does that thing good enough to go down in history as the most iconic coffee maker ever.