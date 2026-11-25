Here are 20+ Ninja appliances that should be on everyone's wishlist this Black Friday — score up to AU$405 off the Slushi, Creami, Foodi and Luxe Café
Save big on Ninja's best appliances this week
As Tom's Guide AU's home appliance reviewer, I'm a big fan of all things SharkNinja. In my job I've had plenty of hands-on time with Ninja's kitchen appliances, so much so that I often recommend them with my whole chest.
However, my sorest pain point is the price. While the brand always amazes me, its pricing can be a touch inflated for those on a tighter budget. That said, during Black Friday, Ninja has discounted a bunch of its great appliances and accessories on its website and Amazon storefront.
• Shop all the best SharkNinja Black Friday deals here
From now until November 30, 2026, you can save up to AU$405 across Ninja's kitchen range — from grills to blenders, frozen treat appliances like the Slushi or Creami, and even my favourite Ninja Crispi air fryer, now just AU$166.
You'll need to act fast — these 20+ Ninja Black Friday deals won't last longer than Cyber Monday and are only available while stocks last.
Air fryers
Ninja's glass air fryer packs 1700W of power into its portable design and comes with a 1.4L and a 3.8L container. The borosilicate glassware can withstand extreme temperatures, taking your favourite foods from frozen to crispy easily.
Also available in Sage for the same price.
Meet the Ninja Crispi's newest sibling. With six modes, three different-sized borosilicate glassware "baskets" with container lids, and a larger, benchtop-permanent stand, this Pro takes the Crispi to the max.
Roast, bake, or crisp twice as many dishes with Ninja's DoubleStack air fryer tower, now 50% off at Ninja Direct. This model houses two independently controlled drawers that can cook up to four different foods at once, all while taking up less counter space than a typical extra-large air fryer. With a massive 9.5L capacity, you can even control the timings so that your whole meal — sides and all — are done at the exact same time.
With an extra-large 10.4L drawer capacity, a removable divider and dual temperature zones, this FlexDrawer air fryer is the ideal family feast maker. You can chuck in your proteins and veggies and set the cooking times to finish at the same time, making meals that much easier.
Not the best discount right now on Ninja's countertop convection oven and air fryer, but it's still one to consider. Now 16% off, you can toast, air fry, bake and roast all in this one appliance. This would be particularly handy if you don't have much counter space for multiple appliances and want to commit to one do-it-all machine.
Blenders and food processors
The Ninja BlendBoss is a sleek, smart, and powerful appliance for enjoying blended drinks on the go. Simply pop in your ingredients to blend, then detach the tumbler from its base to carry it around. With a 1,100W motor, it's more than capable of crushing your favourite smoothie mix, including ice.
Coffee machines
We gave this fully automatic machine a 3-star rating, as we found it was rather ambitious and some of its results were mediocre, but our reviewer said it was relatively easy to use. It might not be for the fanciest of coffee connoisseurs, but if you want the convenience of an automatic espresso machine, this Ninja is a good contender.
This Ninja 3-in-1 coffee machine brews quality espresso, drip coffee and even fast cold brew using its Barista Assist technology, an integrated grinder and weight-based dosing. As an iced coffee all-year-round enjoyer, the Ninja Luxe Cafe has changed my life, thanks to its cold-pressed espresso presets and its specialty Dual Froth system with a cold-foam setting.
Also available in the new Oat colourway for AU$739, down from AU$999.
Dessert and frozen beverage makers
Ninja's classic ice cream maker, the Creami, is now discounted to a new low price for Black Friday. Sure, it's not the AU$188 outlay we saw in December 2024, but the discount is close enough that you can almost taste it. With five ice cream presets, you'll be whipping up a sundae storm all summer long.
During Black Friday, the Ninja Creami Swirl has just received a nice 37% discount. Featuring 13 one-touch presets and a soft-serve handle, the new take on the Creami can dispense up to 4 small cones from one container using the soft-serve side, or can whip up your preferred pint on the Creami side.
The Ninja Slushi is awesome for everything from frappes to smoothies, and even a boozy slushie if that's your vibe, thanks to its super handy drink modes. While the Ninja direct discount isn't anything special, the Amazon price is truly special, at just AU$195.
If the Slushi above isn't enough to fulfil your frozen beverage dreams, then you may want to consider its larger sibling. The Slushi Max can easily make up to 12 servings per batch, has six drink presets and can whip up your iced drink of choice within 15 minutes. Now discounted by 44%, this is the perfect poolside appliance for summer.
This 45% discount is a great deal if you're after the limited-edition Slushi in the fun Margarita colourway. Packing the same great features as the original, who needs a dull grey appliance when you can have a green one?
Multicookers
Interested in adding a multicooker to your kitchen's arsenal? This one from Ninja can pressure cook, steam, slow cook, sear, bake, roast and more, so you can prepare meals in one compact device. Now 55% off.
Outdoor grills and pizza ovens
If you're keen to get outside and cook this summer, chances are that this deal is for you. This Ninja outdoor pizza oven offers 8 functions, including pizza, max roast, specialty roast and smoker, amongst others, so it’s by no means limited to just pizza.
Accessories
Sharpening your knives is never a fun task when you're midway through cutting hard vegetables and trying to get dinner on the table at a respectable hour. Ninja's solved that little niggle with this knife set and built-in sharpener. Now 19% off for Black Friday, this set could make a great upgrade or Christmas gift for the foodie in your life.
Save a tidy 25% on this new hard esky (or cooler, if you prefer), complete with a dry zone and 47L of storage. Available in Cloud White, Lakeshore Blue and Slate Grey under the same listing.
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Lucy Scotting is the editor of Tom’s Guide Australia, primarily covering lifestyle, streaming and internet-related news. In her spare time, Lucy can be found watching sci-fi movies, working on her dystopian fiction novel or hanging out with her dogs.
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