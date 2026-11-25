As Tom's Guide AU's home appliance reviewer, I'm a big fan of all things SharkNinja. In my job I've had plenty of hands-on time with Ninja's kitchen appliances, so much so that I often recommend them with my whole chest.



However, my sorest pain point is the price. While the brand always amazes me, its pricing can be a touch inflated for those on a tighter budget. That said, during Black Friday, Ninja has discounted a bunch of its great appliances and accessories on its website and Amazon storefront.

• Shop all the best SharkNinja Black Friday deals here

From now until November 30, 2026, you can save up to AU$405 across Ninja's kitchen range — from grills to blenders, frozen treat appliances like the Slushi or Creami, and even my favourite Ninja Crispi air fryer, now just AU$166.

You'll need to act fast — these 20+ Ninja Black Friday deals won't last longer than Cyber Monday and are only available while stocks last.

Air fryers

Save 45% (AU$133.99) Ninja Crispi air fryer: was AU$299.99 now AU$166 at Amazon Ninja's glass air fryer packs 1700W of power into its portable design and comes with a 1.4L and a 3.8L container. The borosilicate glassware can withstand extreme temperatures, taking your favourite foods from frozen to crispy easily. Also available in Sage for the same price.

Save 50% (AU$250) Ninja DoubleStack XXXL 9.5L air fryer: was AU$499.99 now AU$249.99 at SharkNinja Australia Roast, bake, or crisp twice as many dishes with Ninja's DoubleStack air fryer tower, now 50% off at Ninja Direct. This model houses two independently controlled drawers that can cook up to four different foods at once, all while taking up less counter space than a typical extra-large air fryer. With a massive 9.5L capacity, you can even control the timings so that your whole meal — sides and all — are done at the exact same time.

Save 38% (AU$171.99) Ninja XXXL FlexDrawer air fryer: was AU$449.99 now AU$278 at Amazon With an extra-large 10.4L drawer capacity, a removable divider and dual temperature zones, this FlexDrawer air fryer is the ideal family feast maker. You can chuck in your proteins and veggies and set the cooking times to finish at the same time, making meals that much easier.

Save 16% (AU$70.99) Ninja Foodi: was AU$449.99 now AU$379 at Amazon Not the best discount right now on Ninja's countertop convection oven and air fryer, but it's still one to consider. Now 16% off, you can toast, air fry, bake and roast all in this one appliance. This would be particularly handy if you don't have much counter space for multiple appliances and want to commit to one do-it-all machine.

Blenders and food processors

Save 54% (AU$161.99) Ninja BlendBoss blender: was AU$299.99 now AU$138 at Amazon The Ninja BlendBoss is a sleek, smart, and powerful appliance for enjoying blended drinks on the go. Simply pop in your ingredients to blend, then detach the tumbler from its base to carry it around. With a 1,100W motor, it's more than capable of crushing your favourite smoothie mix, including ice.

Coffee machines

Save 21% (AU$251.99) Ninja AutoBarista Pro Espresso Machine: was AU$1,199.99 now AU$948 at Amazon We gave this fully automatic machine a 3-star rating, as we found it was rather ambitious and some of its results were mediocre, but our reviewer said it was relatively easy to use. It might not be for the fanciest of coffee connoisseurs, but if you want the convenience of an automatic espresso machine, this Ninja is a good contender.

Save 31% (AU$260.99) Ninja Luxe Café: was AU$849.99 now AU$589 at Amazon This Ninja 3-in-1 coffee machine brews quality espresso, drip coffee and even fast cold brew using its Barista Assist technology, an integrated grinder and weight-based dosing. As an iced coffee all-year-round enjoyer, the Ninja Luxe Cafe has changed my life, thanks to its cold-pressed espresso presets and its specialty Dual Froth system with a cold-foam setting. Also available in the new Oat colourway for AU$739, down from AU$999.

Dessert and frozen beverage makers

Save 33% (AU$115.99) Ninja Creami ice cream maker (Cloud Silver): was AU$349.99 now AU$234 at Amazon Ninja's classic ice cream maker, the Creami, is now discounted to a new low price for Black Friday. Sure, it's not the AU$188 outlay we saw in December 2024, but the discount is close enough that you can almost taste it. With five ice cream presets, you'll be whipping up a sundae storm all summer long.

Save 36% (AU$200) Ninja Swirl by Creami: was AU$549.99 now AU$349.99 at SharkNinja Australia During Black Friday, the Ninja Creami Swirl has just received a nice 37% discount. Featuring 13 one-touch presets and a soft-serve handle, the new take on the Creami can dispense up to 4 small cones from one container using the soft-serve side, or can whip up your preferred pint on the Creami side.

Save 67% (AU$404.99) Ninja Slushi: was AU$599.99 now AU$195 at Amazon The Ninja Slushi is awesome for everything from frappes to smoothies, and even a boozy slushie if that's your vibe, thanks to its super handy drink modes. While the Ninja direct discount isn't anything special, the Amazon price is truly special, at just AU$195.

Save 44% (AU$309.84) Ninja Slushi Max (Mocha): was AU$699.99 now AU$390.15 at Amazon If the Slushi above isn't enough to fulfil your frozen beverage dreams, then you may want to consider its larger sibling. The Slushi Max can easily make up to 12 servings per batch, has six drink presets and can whip up your iced drink of choice within 15 minutes. Now discounted by 44%, this is the perfect poolside appliance for summer.

Save 45% (AU$180.99) Ninja Slushi (Margarita): was AU$399.99 now AU$219 at Amazon This 45% discount is a great deal if you're after the limited-edition Slushi in the fun Margarita colourway. Packing the same great features as the original, who needs a dull grey appliance when you can have a green one?

Multicookers

Outdoor grills and pizza ovens

Save 40% (AU$280.99) Ninja Woodfire Pizza Oven: was AU$699.99 now AU$419 at Amazon If you're keen to get outside and cook this summer, chances are that this deal is for you. This Ninja outdoor pizza oven offers 8 functions, including pizza, max roast, specialty roast and smoker, amongst others, so it’s by no means limited to just pizza.

Accessories

Save 19% (AU$55) Ninja Foodi NeverDull Premium 5-Piece Knife Block Set: was AU$284 now AU$229 at Amazon Sharpening your knives is never a fun task when you're midway through cutting hard vegetables and trying to get dinner on the table at a respectable hour. Ninja's solved that little niggle with this knife set and built-in sharpener. Now 19% off for Black Friday, this set could make a great upgrade or Christmas gift for the foodie in your life.

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