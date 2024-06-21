Today's NYT Connections hints and answers — Thursday, June 20, #375

Looking for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on June 20 for puzzle #375 take a big leap in difficulty compared to yesterday, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 3.5 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers. And if the hints aren't enough, you'll find all 4 answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words. Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #374, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #375. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Bits of hardware

: Bits of hardware 🟩 Green : Fishing gear

: Fishing gear 🟦 Blue : Hair salon fixtures

: Hair salon fixtures 🟪 Purple: Lightning ____

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Today's puzzle will have you voting with the group or perhaps needing certain things read. If not, a large group of items are might lead one toward their next paramour.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #375?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Bits of hardware: Nail, nut, screw, washer

Nail, nut, screw, washer 🟩 Fishing gear: Fly, hook, line, sinker

Fly, hook, line, sinker 🟦 Hair salon fixtures: Chair, dryer, mirror, sink

Chair, dryer, mirror, sink 🟪 Lightning ____: Bolt, bug, rod, strike

After yesterday's breezy finish, Thursday comes along and makes you eat a bit of humble pie, or at least I did.

Right away, I had the yellow category with nail, screw, and nut. My first guess was a strike as I had bolt instead of washer. This was a theme for the day.

The green category stood out immediately after. Fly, hook, and sinker were quickly spotted. Again, swapped in rod instead of line. Strike two of four. I may have tried to keep rod around longer than I should have, but usually after a strike if something to swap doesn't immediately jump out I look for another category.

I was not thinking about hair salons when I got dryer, mirror and sink. The only reason I tried chair was because it didn't fit with the other categories I was looking at.

Getting blue made purple a quick fill and I was not surprised at the answer of bolt, bug, rod, and strike. Though I was looking for golf related matches, I'm not sure why that connection is what I wanted. That said, I was very annoyed at rod. I remain annoyed at rod.

Yesterday's Connections answers

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #374, which had a difficulty rating of 2.8 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

I don't know if yesterday and today are an appeasement to how difficult I found Monday's puzzle but this puzzle was done before I had time to think about it.

The yellow category is fairly straightforward with four words that mean yes. But I actually saw the green category first. I tend to take a 'magic eye puzzle' approach to my first look at the words. So court and date jumped out to me. Maybe it's all the Bridgerton going around. Woo and see fell soon after.

I love getting purple early and the way the board shifted after getting the first two categories dropped tarot and palm right next to each other. I was thinking 'readings' and soon found aura and tea.

I don't know if I would have gotten the blue category had it not been the last four words. I see the connections between what they represent in today's puzzle but I never really looked at any of those words as possibilities for other categories. I also didn't connect them until the very end.