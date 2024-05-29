PS5 Slim drops to lowest price ever in PlayStation Days of Play sale

Days of Play is an annual celebration of all things PlayStation and traditionally offers some of the biggest PS5 savings of the year. The 2024 iteration of the event is proving no different as the PS5 Slim console and the PSVR 2 headset have both been reduced for a limited time.

Right now, the PS5 Slim is on sale for $449 at Amazon. This price is also available at additional retailers including PlayStation Direct and Best Buy. However, you can save even more money if you opt for the PS5 Slim Digital Edition which is just $399. This comes without a disc drive, but one can purchased separately for $79 if decide you'd like the ability to play physical game discs at a later date.

Meanwhile, the PSVR 2 is now $449 at Amazon. This $100 saving is the first time the virtual-reality headset has been on sale. Alternatively, the PSVR 2 Horizon: Call of the Mountain bundle is on sale for $499 at Best Buy. That’s the lowest price ever for a package that includes the headset and the very best PSVR 2 game.

The PS5 needs no introduction. This best-selling video game console has been one of the hottest tech items on the planet since its initial launch in 2020, and the recently-introduced PS5 Slim model takes everything great about the base machine and improves it.

In our PS5 Slim review, we called it “the console we should have gotten from the start” praising its thinner design (although, we’re still not totally sold on its overall aesthetic), its modular functionality that allows you to add or remove a disc drive as required and the larger 1TB SSD storage space. Plus, there’s now an extensive library of PS5 games to play, if you’re just jumping into this current generation now.

Meanwhile, the PSVR 2 is a PS5 peripheral that allows you to become fully immersed in a variety of VR games and experiences. In our PSVR 2 review, we noted that it’s a “a very impressive virtual reality system” but did have concerns about its eyewatering price tag. Fortunately, this discount makes it a little more affordable, even if it’s still far from cheap.

Once you’ve picked up your new PS5 Slim and PSVR 2 headset, you’ll naturally be looking for some discounts on the best PS5 games. So, you’ll be pleased to know that Days of Play 2024 also includes a massive sale on essential titles like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, God of War Ragnarök and Last of Us Part 2 Remastered. Check our full roundup of the best PS5 games deals in the Days of Play sale for all the best picks.