Act fast! The PS5 Slim just dropped to $374 in this Amazon Black Friday deal

This is the lowest price we've seen for the PS5 Slim

PS5 slim
Black Friday starts in a few short days but vendors like Amazon are already selling big-ticket items at drastically reduced prices. This includes gaming consoles like the PS5 Slim, which the popular retailer has slashed to its lowest price ever.

Right now, you can get the PS5 Slim for $374 at Amazon. This digital (or disk-free) model of Sony’s gaming console typically costs $449, so you’re saving a nice $75 thanks to this deal. And if you or your kids are into Fortnite, the PS5 Fortnite Cobalt Star Digital Edition is also $374. This is a limited-time deal, so it’s best to act now before it ends.

Sony PS5 Slim : was $449 now $374 at Amazon

This amazing PS5 Black Friday deal gets you the latest slimmed-down PS5 model, a DualSense controller. As we said our PS5 Slim review, this is a great upgrade from the original model. This is the lowest we've seen the console go for. Considering this is a limited-time deal, you'll want to act fast.
Price check: $374 @ Best Buy

In my PS5 Slim review, I said it’s a terrific video game console due to its raw power and vast library of first- and third-party games. Though it’s still a relatively big system, its slimmer profile makes it easier to store in your entertainment center. The redesigned console is also more modular, making it simpler to swap out its SSD drive and snap off its faceplates. You can even attach and detach the optical disk drive.

Standing the system vertically isn’t as dangerous as before, though you’ll need to buy a separate $30 stand for better stability. The PS5 Slim also has more storage than the old PS5.

If you already own the original PS5 or snatched up the more expensive PS5 Pro, then you can skip the PS5 Slim. However, if you’re brand-new to the PS5 ecosystem or are tired of looking at the big and bulky original, then switching to a PS5 Slim isn’t a bad idea —- especially at this low price.

Again, this is a limited-time deal so act fast before stock runs out! Even with the PS5 Pro available, the PS5 Slim provides an excellent way to play the best PS5 games. See our Black Friday PS5 deals live blog for more discounts.

Tony Polanco
Tony Polanco
Computing Writer

Tony is a computing writer at Tom’s Guide covering laptops, tablets, Windows, and iOS. During his off-hours, Tony enjoys reading comic books, playing video games, reading speculative fiction novels, and spending too much time on X/Twitter. His non-nerdy pursuits involve attending Hard Rock/Heavy Metal concerts and going to NYC bars with friends and colleagues. His work has appeared in publications such as Laptop Mag, PC Mag, and various independent gaming sites.