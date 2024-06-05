NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #94 (Wednesday, June 5 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle — "They're good people" — is a touch confusing at first, but once you get a few answers on the board, the link should be clear.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #94, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #94, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #94.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #94 is... "They're good people".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Why are you called that?"

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

TIMES

PORT

JUICE

TILE

DUTY

MANY

HUES

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'V' and ends with 'S'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's VIRTUENAMES.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #94

Drumroll, please...

JUSTICE

HOPE

FAITH

GRACE

FELICITY

PRUDENCE

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was VIRTUENAMES.

Strands #94

“They're good people”

🔵🔵🟡🔵

🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. This one was fun! The theme - "They're good people" - was just cryptic enough to give the brain a little exercise, without creeping into being frustrating.

The link, of course, is common names that also happen to be a virtue - or VIRTUENAMES as Strands puts it. This wasn't immediately obvious to be when I found JUSTICE snaked around the bottom left-hand corner, however, and I struggled for a while afterwards. I wondered if it was to do with the justice system, and spent a while looking for things like 'court', 'judge' and 'jury'.

But then it clicked that JUSTICE can also be a person's name (albeit not a common one in the UK, where I am). From there, I was away, immediately looking for HOPE which was directly above it.

Then I saw 'virtue' starting on the left-hand side, and realized it was part of the spangram: VIRTUENAMES. That also cordoned off FAITH in the bottom right-hand corner.

I had three left to uncover, all in the top half of the board. GRACE was immediately above FAITH, leaving me with just two to untangle. FELICITY, right above GRACE, was first to fall, which just left PRUDENCE to connect.

Yesterday's Strands answers

