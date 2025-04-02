NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #396 (Thursday, April 3 2025)

Need help with Strands #396? Here are some hints and the answers

NYT Strands on a cellphone
(Image credit: Tom’s Guide/NY Times/Shutterstock)
Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Get the bug" — isn't exactly subtle, but the answers are still a little tricky to collate.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #396, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #396, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #396.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #396 is... "Get the bug".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Six legs good".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

  • NINTH
  • SKINT
  • SPATE
  • LANDS
  • MIGHT
  • KNITS
  • PASTA

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with E and ends with Y.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's ENTOMOLOGY.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #396?

Drumroll, please...

  • DOODLE
  • ASSASSIN
  • POTATO
  • STINK
  • LADY
  • LIGHTNING

Strands #396

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was ENTOMOLOGY.

Strands #396

“Get the bug”

🟡🔵🔵🔵

🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. Today's theme - "Get the bug" - is about as transparent as it gets. The only issue was remembering how to spell ENTOMOLOGY, which I pretty immediately spotted as the spangram.

So, insects then. I found DOODLE in the bottom-right corner, and realized this was specifically going to be about insects with the word 'bug' at the end.

This made things trickier, especially with the lingual difficulties I occasionally have with American terms, from my desk in London.

Still, I gamely muddled through. ASSASSIN wasn't a species I'd heard of, but the word was right there under the spangram. That just left POTATO in the bottom-left corner to complete the half.

Moving onto the top half, I found STINK in the top-right corner and LADY to its left. That just left LIGHTNING - another species I hadn't heard of - to complete the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #395 right here.

