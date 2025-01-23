NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #327 (Friday, January 24 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Get smart" — is a bit trickier than it seems.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #327, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #327, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #327.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #327 is... "Get smart".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Idiots need not apply".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

BUCK

GILLS

RIBS

RANT

HILLS

LILTS

NEAT

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with T and ends with S.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's THATSGENIUS.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #327?

Drumroll, please...

QUICK

BRIGHT

BRILLIANT

CLEVER

INTELLIGENT

...and the spangram was THATSGENIUS.

Strands #327

“Get smart”

💡🔵🔵🔵

🔵🟡🔵

Hi Strands fans. Rather unfortunately for a puzzle concerning synyonyms for intelligence, I had to use a clue to get started.

It revealed QUICK in the bottom-right corner, and when I saw BRIGHT to its left, the theme of "Get smart" belatedly clicked. I appreciate this means I can't apply any of the answers to describe myself today, however.

Anyway, I then found BRILLIANT in the top-left corner, followed by CLEVER diagonally opposite. I had actually already spotted the word "genius" on its own, but now with enough of the board filled I could see how it extended into the spangram of THATSGENIUS.

That just left INTELLIGENT in the top-left corner to complete the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

